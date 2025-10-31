Régis Le Bris issues live Sunderland team news updates in pre-Everton press conference
Sunderland are looking to continue their superb start to the Premier League campaign when they face Everton at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are hoping to build on their brilliant win against Chelsea, and their strong strong home form. It will also be the first time both David Moyes and Jordan Pickford return to Wearside. Régis Le Bris will be previewing the game in his pre-match press conference this afternoon, and you can follow live updates from the broadcast section below.
Régis Le Bris previews Sunderland's clash with Everton
It’s all about Everton this weekend, but Arsenal’s visit to the Stadium of Light is also drawing closer.
Here’s what Mikel Arteta said about the injury situation there today - other than William Saliba it doesn’t look like there’ll be any returnees for next weekend:
Martinelli is still out, Saliba we have to wait and see. We have another training session this afternoon and the rest are still getting closer. I think in the right direction, but not available yet.
We don’t know yet [Martinelli and Saliba], but I think this game is going to come too early for them.
On Havertz, Madueke, Odegaard and Jesus:
I would say weeks and some of them pretty soon, hopefully, if they keep evolving the way they are doing. It’s difficult to put a game, you know that we have the international break, which is a two week break there, and after that I think we’ll have some back. I don’t know if it’s going to be all of them, some of them but we’ll be quite close by then.
Brian Brobbey pushed his claims for minutes by scoring for Sunderland U21s in a 2-2 draw with Anderlecht this week.
Want to know more? Watch Phil’s video report here!
The Everton team news
Here’s what David Moyes said last week - he’ll also give an update next week:
Jarrad’s [Branthwaite] injury had fully healed and he was back in full training, but he still felt a bit of discomfort. After seeing a specialist again it was decided the best thing to do was to have a small operation.
We hope he won’t be out for too long because obviously he is a hugely important member of our team, and to be without him for such a long period was not what we expected.
Patto had a plantar fascia tear in his foot, which he picked up for the U21s against Bradford, which will probably keep him out for a couple of weeks. In that period he has had an issue with his hernia, so we are going to get it tidied up while he is out.
We’re also expecting an update on Simon Adingra - who missed last week with a very minor muscle issue. It would be a surprise if he was absent - but we’ll get the latest today.
The big question
RLB will give an update on Omar Alderete - who missed last weekend’s game due to concussion.
Here’s what the head coach said last Thursday:
The only one [injury concern]. is Omar - he is under concussions protocols. He is having daily assessments - we’ll keep monitoring him. We will see if he can make Everton.
