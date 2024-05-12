Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland Women have been handed a major contract boost ahead of the 2024-25 season

Sunderland have been handed a major contract boost with homegrown star Jessica Brown committing her long-term future to the club.

Brown, who came through the youth system at Sunderland from a young age, signed her first professional deal at the club earlier this week in a major boost to head coach Mel Reay’s promotion aspirations next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown, 20, joined Sunderland at age 11 and scored on her home debut at just 16 years old at the Stadium of Light against North East rivals Newcastle United four years ago. The defender has since made 103 appearances for Sunderland largely as a right-back.

“I feel like this is definitely the place for me, I’ve developed so much already. It’s something I’ve been working towards for quite a while, and for Mel and Steph to offer me that, it was really nice,” Brown said after signing the deal.

Sunderland Women’s head coach Mel Reay added: “I’m delighted that Jess has signed a new contract. It comes off the back of a great season in what was a new position for her, but one which she made her own. The consistency Jess has shown belies her young age and together with her undoubted quality, she has the proven ingredients for a fruitful career in both the Women’s game and with Sunderland AFC.”