Sunderland completed a transfer swoop for Omar Alderete earlier this week

Getafe president Angel Torres has claimed that his club were forced to sell Omar Alderete to Sunderland for “peanuts” because of La Liga’s rules on player registration.

The Black Cats wrapped up a £10.5 million deal for the Paraguayan centre-back earlier this week, moving to strengthen a key area of the pitch with their eleventh signing of a busy summer transfer window. For his part, Alderete is a highly-rated talent who shone in Spain last season, and who has already been capped 29 times for his country at senior international level.

Understandably, then, Torres was seemingly reluctant to let him leave Getafe - especially for such a relatively modest fee - and the club chief has now hit out at the regulations that he believed forced him into sanctioning a sale.

Spanish top flight clubs are permitted to spend 70% of their income from the previous season on salaries and transfer fees for players and staff, although there are significant caveats to these rules. And it is within this context that Alderete’s exit came about to ensure that Getafe could get their squad in order for their La Liga curtain-raiser against Celta Vigo this Sunday.

What has Getafe president Angel Torres said about Omar Alderete’s transfer to Sunderland?

In an interview with Marca, Torres voiced his discontent with La Liga, initially hitting out at a recent decision to permit Villarreal’s final home game of the league campaign, against Barcelona, to be played in Miami next year.

He said: “Two or three days ago I thought it was a joke, because I haven’t been consulted at any rate, and these are sensitive issues. If we say we’re the best league, I don’t have to go play anywhere; those who want to learn will have to come here.”

Turning his attention to the Alderete deal, he added: “I sold one of the best centre-backs in the league for peanuts so I could have 16 or 17 players registered. There are two leagues here: one for the top five and another for the rest of us, where we just rely on our youth academy.

“We say we’re the best league in the world, and then we can’t register our players; we’re the laughing stock of Europe. We should be more discreet. La Liga, the press, and everyone else don’t have any say; we’re just here to provide money when it’s needed.”

Omar Alderete’s first words as a Sunderland player

Addressing his decision to move to Wearside, Alderete himself told Sunderland’s official website that he was excited for the opportunity and looking forward to play in the Premier League.

He said: “I’m feeling great about signing for this great team, so I’m really happy. I’m looking forward to my first experience in the Premier League – it’s a great challenge for me. I know it’s a historic club, and when they told me there was an opportunity, I was excited about coming here. It’s always important to have the support of the people, and I’m going to give it my all on the pitch.”