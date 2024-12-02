All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer speculation

With the January transfer window right around the corner, the next few weeks are likely to bring plenty of added attention as far as Sunderland are concerned.

To that end, things are already beginning to heat up, and with that in mind, we’ve gathered up a couple of the transfer-related stories that you might have missed in recent days. Check out our round-up below.

Sunderland touted as “good move” for Celtic starlet

Former England international Carlton Palmer has suggested that Sunderland would be an ideal destination for “outstanding” Celtic prospect Daniel Cummings. According to Football Insider, the Black Cats are one of several clubs keeping tabs on the young striker, who has scored 17 goals in 15 appearances for the Hoops’ B team this season.

Alongside Sunderland, the likes of Wolves, Fulham, Ipswich Town, and Burnley are all said to be monitoring Cummings, but Palmer is of the opinion that the Black Cats’ recent record with developing youth talent could hand them an advantage in the race to sign him.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: “Daniel Cummings has been outstanding for Celtic. He’s been prolific for their B team, which is the fifth-tier in Scotland. Obviously, the way that Sunderland are, they bring in young players. We’ve seen that they give them the opportunities, and then sell them on for big money.

“I think Sunderland would be a good move for him. He wants to go to a club where he is going to play too, so I think the Black Cats could be the favourites to sign him. Daniel would be a good fit for the club, when you look at the players that have come on there. Look at Jack Clarke, the way he flourished at Sunderland when given the opportunity.

“I think it could be a good move [to Sunderland], but there are a lot of other clubs who also look interested in his services. [Cummings is a] very, very good player, and we can’t rule out that he may sign a new contract at Celtic. I can’t imagine that Celtic would want to let him go, but it is getting really close to January now, so they have got to get a deal in place quickly.”

West Ham look to sell Ward-Prowse

Elsewhere, Sunderland could find themselves in the midst of a transfer domino train, if reports are to be believed. According to an update from The Athletic, West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is convinced that the decision to loan out midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer has been massively vindicated, with the 30-year-old having played just 396 minutes of Premier League football for new club Nottingham Forest so far.

Indeed, it is suggested that Ward-Prowse could even be made available for a permanent exit in the new year as he struggles to catch the eye for Nuno Espirito Santo’s high-flying Forest. And if he is sold, that could ultimately open up a space in West Ham’s squad for a midfield acquisition, which may concern Sunderland given that the Irons are one of several sides reportedly keen on signing Jobe Bellingham. As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Hammers are said to be preparing a bid of around £20 million for the precocious teenager.