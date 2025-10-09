Ex-Sunderland star Fabio Borini delivers Wear-Tyne Derby verdict fans will love

Sunderland will play Newcastle United twice in the Premier League this season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland forward Fabio Borini has opened up on what it was like to play for the Black Cats in a Wear-Tyne Derby against Newcastle United.

The Italian established himself as a fan favourite during his time on Wearside, partially thanks to his stellar record against the Magpies. Borini never lost against Newcastle during his time at Sunderland and registered two goals and an assist against the Black Cats’ bitter rivals over the course of the 2015/16 campaign, during which his side took six points from their neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season will mark the first league double-header between the two clubs in almost a decade, and in an interview with Sunderland’s in-house media team, Borini has shed some light on what it was like to compete - and score - in such a historic and meaningful fixture.

What has ex-Sunderland man Fabio Borini said about the Wear-Tyne Derby?

Reflecting on his experiences in the derby, Borini said: “I could see it was a hard-working city [Sunderland]. I mentioned again the connection between the people and the club is immense, if not the only connection that you have for the people of Sunderland.

“The first derby that I played came quite soon, so you could see what it meant because the vibration of the stadium was all different for that game. As a player, you don't get those feelings often, but when you get them, you'll remember them. I like to score against them. That's when I thought of the celebration, because in Italy, the knife between the teeth, which is my hand, the production of that is like someone that never gives up, or it's an image of someone that even in an adverse situation or against the wind, against the current, or against everything, you can still find a way through.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And there's no better way to show it than with a big derby goal, because even the moment pictured exactly my celebration, because even the adverse times and even being winless and stuff, you can still get out of it. So it's the perfect description for the celebration.

“I do love derby games. They are different. Managers will say it's just another game. No, it's not. It's not another game. It starts a week early. Those games, they start a week, if not a couple of weeks early. Roma, like Sunderland, is the month of the derby. It's not the week of the derby. So the build-up is a lot bigger.

“The expectation might be big or small, but they still want to see everything that you put in. That's me. I always put everything in. It's the way we did it [in 2015/16], I think, that stays in people's minds. Because the way we did it was something that first was unpredictable, unexpected. Everybody in the country probably gave us for dead, because by January, we were bottom by a good distance.”