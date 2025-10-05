Sunderland fans, VAR drama and familiar faces in the stands made for a lively Old Trafford trip....

Sunderland travelled to Old Trafford for one of their most eagerly anticipated fixtures since returning to the Premier League. For many on Wearside, a meeting with Manchester United still carried a sense of occasion – the scale of the stadium, the history of the opposition and the atmosphere generated on the day.

Régis Le Bris’ side arrived with momentum after an encouraging start to the campaign that had already delivered wins over West Ham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest. United, meanwhile, had been under pressure to find consistency under Ruben Amorim, adding an intriguing edge to the contest.

As always, there was more to the afternoon than just the goals and the final scoreline. The travelling Sunderland supporters made themselves heard from the away end, while the game produced the usual mix of small flashpoints, off-the-ball incidents and light-hearted moments that may have gone unnoticed at first glance.

Here, Moments Missed takes a closer look back at some of the stories that shaped Sunderland’s latest Premier League outing.

Sunderland and Manchester United pay tribute after latest attack

Manchester United held a minute’s silence and wore black armbands during their Premier League clash with Sunderland in tribute to the victims of Thursday’s attack at a synagogue in the city. Two men, 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz, were killed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, around three miles from the city centre. Three others remained in hospital with serious injuries.

The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and tributes were paid at Old Trafford ahead of the game. Both sets of players wore black armbands as a mark of respect, while a minute’s silence was observed before the 3pm kick-off.

Régis Le Bris springs a surprise ahead of Manchester United

Régis Le Bris made headlines before a ball had even been kicked at Old Trafford after shaking up his Sunderland starting XI. Both wide positions were altered, with Bertrand Traoré handed his first start for the club on the right flank in place of Chemsdine Talbi.

On the opposite side, Simon Adingra was recalled at the expense of Chris Rigg, which allowed Enzo Le Fée to move back into his natural central midfield role. As anticipated, the head coach kept faith with his backline, meaning Arthur Masuaku continued at left-back.

Former Sunderland pair spotted in away end at Old Trafford

Among the travelling Sunderland supporters at Old Trafford were a couple of very familiar faces. Former Black Cats duo Max Power and Fabio Borini were both spotted in the away end, joining fans in backing Régis Le Bris’ side.

Power, who spent three seasons at the Stadium of Light across two spells and was part of the team that reached the 2019 League One play-off final, is currently on the books at Bradford City in League One. The midfielder made the trip north-west on his day off to show his continued support for Sunderland.

Also in attendance was Borini, the Italian forward who became a cult hero during his time on Wearside. Best remembered for goals against Newcastle United and in the 2014 League Cup final, Borini is now a free agent after leaving his previous club last summer. There were plenty of chants aimed at Borini from the away end as the game wore on.

Amad Diallo faces his former club

There was an emotional subplot at Old Trafford as Amad Diallo started for Manchester United against Sunderland, the club where he made such a lasting impact during his loan spell under Tony Mowbray.

Amad arrived on Wearside in August 2022 and quickly became a firm fan favourite thanks to his flair, goals and ability to turn big games. He struck 14 times and added four assists across all competitions, finishing as Sunderland’s top scorer that season. Supporters will never forget his spectacular 25-yard free-kick in the play-off semi-final against Luton Town, nor the run of form that saw him crowned EFL Young Player of the Month in December 2022.

The Ivorian’s performances helped propel Sunderland to the Championship play-offs, and his relationship with Mowbray and the supporters left a lasting bond. His name was still sung loudly from the away end, a reminder of just how fondly he is remembered on Wearside.

There was another twist in the Manchester United line-up as Senne Lammens was handed his first Premier League start by Ruben Amorim. The Belgian goalkeeper was one of the names linked with Sunderland during the summer before the Black Cats moved to secure Robin Roefs from NEC Nijmegen.

Early injury scares for Sunderland

There were a couple of concerning moments for Sunderland in the opening stages at Old Trafford. Enzo Le Fée was left in a heap after a heavy challenge from Diogo Dalot inside the first 15 minutes, the midfielder clutching his ankle after winning a free-kick. He received treatment on the pitch but, to the relief of the travelling supporters, was able to continue after a brief check from the medical staff.

Just minutes later, there was another scare as Granit Xhaka was accidentally caught on the head by teammate Omar Alderete while defending a corner. The Sunderland captain was quickly attended to and, after a short stoppage for assessment, was cleared to play on. Both incidents drew a collective sigh of relief from the away end, with Le Bris’ side avoiding two potential injury setbacks early on.

Régis Le Bris hooks Simon Adingra

Régis Le Bris didn’t hesitate to act midway through the first half as Sunderland found themselves 2-0 down at Old Trafford. Simon Adingra was withdrawn on 37 minutes and replaced by Dan Ballard, a move that saw the Black Cats switch from a back four to a back five in an attempt to stem Manchester United’s momentum.

It was a bold call, but one that reflected how Sunderland’s original shape had been exposed, with Arthur Masuaku repeatedly left 1v1 down the left flank as Adingra pressed high. To his credit, the winger appeared to take the decision well, showing little sign of frustration as he made his way to the bench. The tactical tweak brought more defensive stability, even if it came at the cost of some attacking width.

Sunderland fans wind up Manchester United supporters

There was a throwback moment in the away end as Sunderland supporters broke into a chorus of Sergio Aguero chants aimed at the Manchester United fans during the game. The chant was a nod to one of the most dramatic moments in Premier League history – Aguero’s stoppage-time winner for Manchester City against Queens Park Rangers in 2012, which snatched the title away from United on the final day.

That unforgettable afternoon saw United win 1-0 at the Stadium of Light, only for news to filter through that Agüero had scored in the 94th minute at the Etihad. As City lifted the trophy, Sunderland fans famously celebrated the twist in front of stunned United players. More than a decade later, the travelling support revived the chant with gusto, reminding the home crowd of a day they’ve never forgotten – and one Wearside still remembers fondly.

VAR chaos at Old Trafford

There was real confusion – and plenty of anger from the away end – during a controversial first-half VAR sequence at Old Trafford. Sunderland were convinced they’d been handed a lifeline when referee Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot just before half-time, only for the decision to be overturned after a lengthy review.

It all began from a long throw by Nordi Mukiele, launched towards the front post where Benjamin Šeško challenged Trai Hume. The ball deflected off Šeško and ran out of play, with the referee initially signalling for a corner and ignoring Sunderland’s penalty appeals. Moments later, after consultation with his assistant, Attwell suddenly changed his mind and awarded a spot-kick.

However, VAR then intervened, sending the referee to the monitor to review the incident yet again. After watching several replays, he reverted to his first call – no penalty. The Premier League later issued a statement through its match centre explaining the decision.

It said: “After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of penalty to Sunderland. Referee announcement: ‘After review, there is no foul by the Manchester United player. He does not make contact with the head of the attacker. As the ball is out of play when the decision was made, the final decision is corner kick.’”

To compound Sunderland’s frustration, Dan Ballard then headed wide from close range from Granit Xhaka’s resulting corner, spurning a golden opportunity to pull one back before the interval, and the tension didn’t end there.

Early in the second half, Bertrand Traoré appeared to be clipped by Bruno Fernandes as he burst into the box with goalkeeper Senne Lammens closing him down. Traoré went to ground but was instead shown a yellow card for simulation – a decision that left the Sunderland bench fuming. Replays suggested there was slight contact, yet the incident was not reviewed by VAR.

