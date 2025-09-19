Sunderland confirm changes to Everton and Arsenal fixtures after Sky Sports decision

Sunderland’s Premier League clashes with Everton and Arsenal have been moved for TV.

Sunderland have had two of their Premier League fixtures in November moved after they were selected for live broadcast, the club have confirmed.

At the present moment in time, the Black Cats are yet to be shown on television in the Premier League this season, with their first two broadcast matches set to be a home clash against Aston Villa on Sunday, and a trip to Nottingham Forest on September 27th.

But supporters won’t have to wait long for Sunderland to be back on their screens, with two more games - against Everton on November 3rd and Arsenal on November 8th - now selected for broadcast by Sky Sports.

What have Sunderland said about their rearranged fixtures against Everton and Arsenal?

A statement from Sunderland outlining the change in schedule reads: “Two of Sunderland AFC’s Premier League fixtures in November have new kick-off times after being selected for live television broadcast.

“The club’s meeting with Everton will now take place on Monday 3 November, as David Moyes’ side travel to the Stadium of Light for an 8:00pm GMT kick-off.

“Arsenal will also head to Wearside later that week, with the match-up against the Gunners on Saturday 8 November now taking place at the slightly later time of 5:30pm GMT.

“The latest selections include fixtures taking place PL match weeks 10-13. Further information, including ticketing details for both fixtures, will be communicated in due course.”

Sunderland’s upcoming Premier League fixture schedule in full

Between now and the end of November, Sunderland’s Premier League fixture schedule is as follows:

September 21st - Aston Villa (H)

September 27th - Nottingham Forest (A)

October 4th - Manchester United (A)

October 18th - Wolves (H)

October 25th - Chelsea (A)

November 3rd - Everton (H)

November 8th - Arsenal (H)

November 22nd - Fulham (A)

November 29th - Bournemouth (H)

What is the latest Sunderland injury news ahead of Aston Villa clash?

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed that he expects both Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard to be available to face Aston Villa this coming weekend.

Le Fée was a surprise absentee from last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, but Le Bris’ initial hope that it was only a minor knock has proven to be correct. Ballard, meanwhile, is available for the first time since suffering a groin injury in a 0-0 draw with Burnley last month. Fellow defender Luke O’Nien, however, needs another week to a fortnight before returning from a shoulder injury.

Le Bris said: “Enzo I think will probably be available. Dan should be available, as well. For Luke I think we need we need another week or two.”