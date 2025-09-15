Sunderland have a number of players sidelined at the present moment in time

Sunderland have enjoyed a hugely positive start to their long-awaited return to life in the Premier League, taking seven points from their first four matches.

For the most part, Regis Le Bris has been able to call upon a largely healthy squad over the first few weeks of the season, but there are still a handful of players who are currently on the treatment table in the North East.

The latest to suffer a setback was Enzo Le Fée, who was ruled out of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after picking up a small injury late last week. But when is the Frenchman expected to return, and which of his teammates are on the brink of a comeback? Here’s everything we know...

Dan Ballard

The centre-back picked up a groin complaint during last month’s 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor, and has not been spotted in action since. Based on recent comments from Regis Le Bris, however, the Black Cats could welcome Ballard back to their squad for Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light. Speaking last week, the head coach said: “Dan should be back for Aston Villa.”

Dennis Cirkin

Yet to make an appearance for Sunderland since the play-off final in May, Cirkin has had a series of injury issues in recent times. The full-back has been battling a wrist issue for a while, and has also sustained a knee problem of late. As detailed by Le Bris: “For Dennis [Cirkin], we have to wait a bit. He didn't heal completely after his wrist injury and he had an issue with his knee as well. So he needs to rest a bit.” As such, there is no concrete return date at the present moment in time.

Luke O’Nien

Another who has not featured since Wembley, O’Nien has been on the comeback trail from the dislocated shoulder he suffered that day ever since. The stalwart put pen to paper on a new contract earlier this summer, and could be in line to realise his dream of playing in the Premier League from this coming weekend onwards.

Leo Hjelde

The Norwegian had surgery on an achilles injury at the end of last season, and is still in recovery post-operation. Le Bris explained: “Leo struggled with his achilles, so it's a bit longer than expected as well. He had the surgery for both achilles, he worked hard last season to be connected with the squad, even if it was painful. But now, it's like Dennis, he has to rest completely to be able to connect with the squad later.”

Aji Alese

Yet another defensive absentee, Alese has not featured for Sunderland since January. It’s been a long process, but the centre-back has been pictured back in training recently, and his head coach has confirmed that he is on the brink of a return. He said: “Aji is close to coming back but after a long period without playing, it's still tough to reconnect with the level. So we'll have to wait a bit.”

Romaine Mundle

Mundle underwent surgery to try and rectify a lingering hamstring injury over the summer, and the feeling is that he could be in line to make a comeback at some point around the next international break, in October.

Enzo Le Fée

An unexpected absence from Sunderland’s match day squad against Crystal Palace, Le Bris confirmed that his player had picked up a “small injury” on Friday ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park. Whether he will be available to feature against Aston Villa remains to be seen, however. Speaking post-match in South London, Le Bris said: “I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see. He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”

