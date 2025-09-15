Tottenham are being tipped to move for Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin, with ex-Spurs scout Bryan King calling a potential return to North London a “no-brainer.”

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to make a move for Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin, with former Spurs scout Bryan King calling a potential deal a “no-brainer”.

Cirkin, 23, is entering the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future on Wearside has become the subject of growing speculation following Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League. The left-back has yet to feature this season due to injury and faces stiff competition for his place after the arrivals of Reinildo from Atlético Madrid and Arthur Masuaku.

Speaking exclusively to Tottenham News, King suggested that Spurs could look to bring Cirkin back to North London, where he began his career before joining Sunderland in 2021. “If he’s a free agent, then it’s a no-brainer if they’ve been watching him and scouting him for the last few months,” King said.

“Spurs can obviously make an approach for him before the end of his contract. I’m surprised that Sunderland haven’t got him tied up if I’m honest. I would say that we’re in agent territory now. He’ll obviously be trying to get the best deal for his client. It’s always difficult going back to a club, but he’s at a good age, and why not from Tottenham’s point of view?”

Tottenham had previously included a £6million buy-back clause in Cirkin’s Sunderland contract, but that expired on 30 June 2024. While Spurs no longer hold a direct option to re-sign him, they remain entitled to a percentage of any future profit through a sell-on clause.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has made it clear that securing new contracts for Cirkin and club captain Dan Neil is a priority following the summer transfer window. But with the defender now inside the final 12 months of his deal, January could prove decisive if fresh terms are not agreed.

Cirkin has made over 100 appearances for Sunderland since joining from Spurs, playing a key role in their rise from League One to the Premier League. A return to his boyhood club remains a possibility, but the Black Cats are determined to keep one of their most talented young defenders tied down to a long-term future on Wearside.

Le Bris provides injury update after game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”