Sunderland are bidding to stay in the Premier League this season

Former Premier League striker Charlie Austin has reasserted his belief that Sunderland will avoid relegation from the top flight this season following their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Black Cats have amassed seven points from their first four outings this term, and currently sit seventh in the table, four points clear of the bottom three. On Saturday, they secured their first away point of the season, battling their way to a well-earned 0-0 stalemate against Crystal Palace.

And in the aftermath of that performance, Austin has once again outlined his view that Regis Le Bris’ men will have too much about them to make an immediate return to the Championship.

What has Charlie Austin said about Sunderland’s survival hopes?

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Monday morning, when asked where he thought Sunderland would finish this term, Austin said: “17th and above. I don't know, there's just something there. I'll go on about it... I just feel like the standout signing - and we're going to keep talking about it, what was a great signing for them - was Granit Xhaka. He's been brilliant for Sunderland to get back in the Premier League... 17th and above, I can't give you a full position, but I think they will stay up.”

He added: “Sunderland, I think they've been a breath of fresh air since they've come back to the Premier League. Nobody can come out and say, ‘You didn't give it your all, you didn't grab this opportunity of being in the Premier League’. They've brought new players in, spent big money, and now they're in the situation that they are now - so you have to say full credit to Sunderland.”

Austin’s comments are consistent with similar previous claims from the ex-QPR man, made earlier this month. Speaking in the wake of transfer deadline day about the Black Cats’ business and their start to the campaign, he said: “I said it before the season started, I thought Sunderland would stay up.

“I did and it's nice actually to be speaking about the three promoted sides coming up and spending the money, but I think the standout signing is Granit Xhaka. He's come, they've made him club captain straight away.

“I just think he brings that experience, that know-how, and he'll be able to help the younger players but also lead from the front and dominate in the middle, and I think for the three games that he's played, he's been superb for them.”

