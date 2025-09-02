Sunderland have won two of their opening three games, and pundits Charlie Austin and Mark McAdam have delivered their verdict

Sunderland have made an encouraging start to their Premier League return, winning two of their opening three matches under Régis Le Bris. Following the club’s busy summer of recruitment, their performances have already caught the eye of former Premier League striker Charlie Austin and Sky Sports presenter Mark McAdam.

Speaking on Sunderland’s business and start to the campaign, Austin highlighted the impact of Granit Xhaka since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in a £17.3million deal and being made club captain. “I said it before the season started, I thought Sunderland would stay up,” Austin said.

The former Southampton striker continued: “I did and it's nice actually to be speaking about the three promoted sides coming up and spending the money, but I think the standout signing is Granit Xhaka. He's come, they've made him club captain straight away.

“I just think he brings that experience, that know-how, and he'll be able to help the younger players but also lead from the front and dominate in the middle, and I think for the three games that he's played, he's been superb for them.”

Sky Sports presenter Mark McAdam also praised Sunderland’s recruitment strategy and the impact of adding experience to an already youthful squad. “I think the thing about Sunderland as they were one of the youngest teams in the Championship last season. The average age of the squad was about 23,” McAdam said.

“They've made a lot of signings, they've still got those young, energetic, pacey wingers that are so key to the way they play. They transition really well, and having that experience through the middle of the park with someone like Granit Xhaka could be priceless for them, and they already have six points on the board. Bearing in mind that Southampton had 12 points last season in the whole campaign. To have six points on the board is absolutely huge.”

Sunderland face a crucial test in their next fixture away to Crystal Palace after the international break as they look to build on their strong start and continue to establish themselves back in the Premier League.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

In other transfer news, Alan Browne has completed a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough and says the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down.

The 30-year-old midfielder departs Sunderland after making 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight. But with opportunities expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris this season.

Browne says the move to Teesside made sense for a number of reasons. Speaking to the club’s media team after signing, Browne admitted his first emotion was relief: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to joining Middlesbrough.

Browne explained why the move felt right for him at this stage of his career: “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “Oh, it was brilliant. I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience, which hopefully I can bring to the fort this club.”