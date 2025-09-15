Ex-Sunderland midfielder scores stunning halfway line goal on debut for new club

Nectar Triantis has already made his mark for new club Minnesota United

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland talent Nectar Triantis announced his arrival in the MLS with a stunning debut strike from the halfway line for new club Minnesota United over the weekend.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign with Hibernian last season, scoring three goals and registering six assists from the centre of midfield as he helped David Gray’s side to a lofty third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership. He was also nominated for the Scottish Football Writer’s Player of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understandably, his displays north of the border led to widespread speculation over his future on Wearside earlier in the summer, with Hibs one of several clubs credited with an interest in securing a permanent agreement for his services. Ultimately, however, it was MLS franchise Minnesota who won the race to sign Triantis, and the ex-Black Cat has wasted little time in endearing himself to his new fanbase.

What happened in Nectar Triantis’ debut for Minnesota United?

The former Sunderland man was introduced with just 27 minutes of Minnesota’s league clash against San Diego FC remaining, and made an instant impact from the bench. His side took the lead shortly after, and doubled their advantage in the 77th minute, with Triantis laying on an assist.

His most eye-catching moment was still to come, though. With the clock ticking over into stoppage time, a loose ball fell to the Australian-born talent in the centre circle, and without a moment’s hesitation, he let fly with a pinpoint effort from inside his own half, lobbing CJ dos Santos in the San Diego net. The home side would subsequently score a late consolation, with the game ending 3-1.

Speaking after the final whistle, Minnesota head coach Eric Ramsay said: "I've watched him a lot prior to coming in. I know the level he's played at. I know what he's been through over the course of pre-season. I know the level of a Premier League pre-season and for him to have done that over six, seven weeks and be a part of very competitive, very, very competitive teams, in friendly games, you know he's going to be somewhere near match ready for this level and he couldn't have had a better debut in my eyes, showed real maturity for someone of his age."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else has been said about Nectar Triantis’ move to Minnesota United?

Speaking about the decision to sign Triantis during an interview last month, Minnesota’s head of recruitment, Hank Stebbins, said: “We see him as primarily as a midfielder and have recruited him as a midfielder. We have recruited him as a six as we really liked what we saw from him playing for Hibernian in Scotland, now coming from Sunderland, recently promoted.

“Spent last year at Hibernian, played as a centre-back in Australia. Actually started as a young player as winger in Australia when we first met with him which is interesting when you watch him play.

“He will go long runs with the ball, kind of dribbling coming out of the midfield, and driving forward, he does have really quality close control. We knew we had played centre back which was appealing but when we saw him playing at Hibernian, that was the first time he had started playing that central defensive midfield role. What he offers us is he’s a big body, he wins headers, he is very powerful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is doubling down on what we are already very good at and hopefully taking it to another level. He is going to be really effective on set pieces, a really good defensive structure. He’s an intelligent player and he offers an element of ability to pass the ball. Can play forward in a really effective manner.”

Your next Sunderland read: Lutsharel Geertruida, Simon Adingra and Nordi Mukiele share social media verdict after Sunderland draw