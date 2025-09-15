'I do miss him' - Ex-teammate delivers glowing verdict on new Sunderland signing

Sunderland completed the signing of Bertrand Traore on transfer deadline day

Ajax winger Mike Godts has delivered a glowing verdict on Sunderland new boy Bertrand Traore, admitting that he misses having the Burkina Faso international at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Traore sealed a cut-price deadline day move to Wearside, but is yet to make his debut in red and white, having remained an unused substitute during the Black Cats’ 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend.

For his part, head coach Regis Le Bris has already outlined his plan for Traore, detailing the role that he believes the 30-year-old can play in Sunderland’s survival bid this season. Speaking in a recent press conference, he said: “I think it could be close to the role of Pat Roberts for the beginning of the season.

“He has this profile. I think he can play in different positions but I like him as a right-winger, left-footed, creative with the ability to change the game. And in 1v1, in combination play, he's a good finisher. He can create against deep blocks and he can create in transition. We'll see after that if he can fit as a starter. Probably he can compete for this, because of his background and his experience. But at least, I think he has this ability to change the game.”

And Le Bris’ comments have now been followed by a candid assessment from Godts, who has spoken of the personal impact that Traore had on him during their shared stint in Amsterdam.

What has Ajax winger Mike Godts said about Sunderland signing Bertrand Traore?

In a recent interview with ESPN NL, as quoted by Ajax 1, Godts said: “I do miss him, yes. But there are others who helped me. He’s someone who always helped me and kept me positive, because he’s just so positive. So, I might not be that happy that he’s gone, but I hope he does well there.”

What has Bertrand Traore said about his deadline day transfer to Sunderland?

Speaking while away on international duty with Burkina Faso recently, Traore himself detailed his motivations behind sealing a transfer to Wearside. As quoted by Foot Africa, he said: “First of all, it’s a huge source of pride for me to return to the Premier League. This is football; unexpected things happen. This opportunity presented itself at the very last moments of the transfer window. As a competitor, I preferred to seize the chance.

“My goal is also to stay at the highest level for as long as possible. After a strong season with Ajax, I think it’s been several years - I’m not even sure, since I started my professional career, if I’ve ever managed to play so many matches in a season without injury.”

