Patrick Roberts left Sunderland to join Birmingham City on loan on transfer deadline day

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has claimed that the signing of Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts can be “massive” for Championship outfit Birmingham City this season.

The popular Black Cats attacker sealed a deadline day loan to St. Andrews amid concerns over the amount of first team minutes he would be afforded on Wearside over the coming months. In recent weeks, Regis Le Bris’ side have brought in the likes of Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi in wide areas, with Bertrand Traore arriving in the final hours of the summer window after Roberts’ exit was confirmed.

Addressing his decision to join Birmingham during his first interview in the Midlands, the 28-year-old said: “It feels good. It's a club you look for from the outside, it's on the up. I've just been with the club, obviously, that's done the exact same thing, to join Birmingham. As you can see, the ambition they have.”

Roberts also reflected on his previous working relationship with head coach Chris Davies, with the two having spent time together at Celtic. He added: “I know the manager, I used to work with him a few years ago when I was younger. So really, one phone call with him was all I kind of needed. And yes, I'm looking forward to joining and looking forward to getting started.

“I was only young when I was at Celtic. And him and obviously Brendan Rodgers at the time, they both helped me.”

“And you can see from there how it would take to being kind of a manager. I spoke to some of the boys here as well, and they said he's very good and he's come a long way and he's a top coach. So, I kind of already knew that. But speaking with him and just the way he is as a person as well was great.

“Just to have a chat with him after not speaking to him for a while and just explaining how enormous this club is and obviously what I could bring to this club was huge for me as well. So, yes, it didn't take much to persuade me. But we had a good relationship and hopefully we'll continue that as well."

What has Lee Hendrie said about Patrick Roberts’ transfer from Sunderland to Birmingham City?

And for his part, Hendrie is of the opinion that Roberts’ move to Birmingham represents a brilliant piece of business from the Blues. Speaking to Football League World, he said: “This I think could be another massive addition alongside Jack Robinson going to Birmingham. You just look at the quality that they have brought in. The recruitment has been, for the last two seasons, outstanding for where they’ve got to.

“They signed players for League One and they’ve definitely signed players for the Championship to kick on for next season. It is a really good signing again and I think this is a massive, massive signing for Blues yet again.”

