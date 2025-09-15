Lutsharel Geertruida, Simon Adingra and Nordi Mukiele all took to social media after Sunderland’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s players have taken to social media to reflect on Saturday’s hard-fought 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, with Lutsharel Geertruida, Simon Adingra and Nordi Mukiele all sending messages to supporters.

Defender Geertruida, who made his Premier League debut after arriving on deadline day, posted: “Trust the process, trust God’s plan. Premier League debut for this special club, on to more.” The Dutch international looked composed after coming off the bench and underlined his determination to play a key role on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, winger Simon Adingra, drafted into the starting XI in place of the injured Enzo Le Fée, thanked fans for their backing after a tireless display on the flank. He wrote: “Good team effort, thanks to the fans for the amazing support.” Mukiele, who impressed again in central defence, also highlighted the importance of a second clean sheet in four matches. He said: “Good point today, happy with the clean sheet, we keep going.”

The trio’s posts come after a resilient Sunderland performance in South London, where Régis Le Bris’ side produced a dogged defensive display to earn their first away clean sheet of the season and move on to seven points from their opening four Premier League games.

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light next weekend against Aston Villa, and Mukiele says making Wearside a fortress will be vital. “Yeah, this is what I mean. This point is very important because we know we play at home to the next game… I’m really excited and happy to be back at home with our fans, and we'll do everything to take the three points again and to be comfortable in the table.”

Le Bris provides injury update after game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”