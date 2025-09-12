Sunderland made three signings on transfer deadline day earlier this month

Régis Le Bris expects Bertrand Traoré to compete for a starting spot at Sunderland this season but is likely to use him as an impact substitute in the opening weeks of his Black Cats career.

Traoré was a late addition to the squad on deadline day, with Sunderland concluding a deal to sign him from Ajax with minutes to spare. He has signed an initial one-year deal, with the club holding the option to extend for a further year.

Le Bris initially expects the Burkino Faso international to be an option later in games but believes he has the quality to eventually force his way into the starting XI.

“I think it could be close to the role of Pat Roberts for the beginning of the season,” Le Bris said.

“He has this profile. I think he can play in different positions but I like him as a right-winger, left-footed, creative with the ability to change the game. And in 1v1, in combination play, he's a good finisher. He can create against deep blocks and he can create in transition. We'll see after that if he can fit as a starter. Probably he can compete for this, because of his background and his experience. But at least, I think he has this ability to change the game.

It remains to be seen whether Traoré will come straight into the squad at Selhurst Park this weekend, having only trained for the first time with his new team-mates on Thursday afternoon.

Fellow deadline-day additions Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey are likely to be in the squad, but Le Bris is not expecting any other players to return from injury at this stage.

“Dan should be back for Aston Villa,” Le Bris said.

“It's a bit longer than expected for the others. For Dennis, we have to wait a bit. He didn't heal completely after his wrist injury and he had an issue with his knee as well. So he needs to rest a bit. Luke should be ready around Aston Villa. Leo struggled with his achilles, so it's a bit longer than expected as well. He had the surgery for both achilles, he worked hard last season to be connected with the squad, even if it was painful.

“I don't know for Bertrand this weekend , because Bertrand was with his national team during this period,” he said.

“So we'll see this afternoon [Thursday]. For the two others, they seem okay. Probably not ready for 90 minutes right now, but they should be ready quickly, I think.”