Unai Emery details major Aston Villa injury boost ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has stated that he expects midfielder Boubacar Kamara to be involved for his side when they make the trip to Wearside to face Sunderland this Sunday.

The Villans have endured a woeful start to the season, taking just two points from four matches, and failing to score in any of their opening quartet of league fixtures. But speaking in a pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Emery suggested that the visitors will be aided by a timely injury boost in the North East this weekend.

After two matches on the sidelines, Kamara came off the bench to make a cameo appearance in a Carabao Cup contest against Brentford in midweek, and the understanding is that the 25-year-old will be able to step up his comeback even further over the coming days.

What has Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said about Boubacar Kamara ahead of Sunderland clash?

Addressing the media, Emery said: “We are so happy when some players are coming back after they were injured. But as well we have players, they are performing well - Lamar Bogarde is really progressing and he played a fantastic two matches. And with Kamara we are adding one possibility to play as well with his experience and with his qualities.

“But of course, when some players are performing like Lamar Bogarde, I am feeling comfortable and confident. And for Sunday, he [Kamara] is coming back after he played 20 minutes against Brentford on Tuesday. Of course, it's good news for the team to have available Kamara with us.”

Elsewhere, Victor Lindelof also hopes to be in Emery’s squad against Sunderland, but Villa continue to be without Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Andrés García, and Ross Barkley.

What is the latest Sunderland injury news ahead of Aston Villa clash?

In a press conference of his own on Friday, Regis Le Bris confirmed that he expects both Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard to be available to face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Le Fée was a surprise absentee from last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, but Le Bris’ initial hope that it was only a minor knock has proven to be correct. Ballard, meanwhile, is available for the first time since suffering a groin injury in a 0-0 draw with Burnley last month. Fellow defender Luke O’Nien, however, needs another week to a fortnight before returning from a shoulder injury.

Le Bris said: “Enzo I think will probably be available. Dan should be available, as well. For Luke I think we need we need another week or two.”