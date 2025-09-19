Live

Régis Le Bris issues live Sunderland team news updates and previews Aston Villa clash

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 19th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
Sunderland face Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon

Sunderland welcome Aston Villa to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon as they resume their Premier League campaign.

Régis Le Bris will be previewing the game at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, and you can follow all the updates in our live blog.

Régis Le Bris issues live Sunderland updates

13:45 BST

Upcoming three fixtures

We have to maintain our learning process and the energy of the squad. It will be three different challenges and experiences.

So far I’m happy with the mindset of the squad.

13:43 BST

Importance of substitutes

We can’t be competitive in this league with 11 players. It’s crucial to have this depth in the squad and they have to bring something new. They have to also keep the same level.

13:42 BST

Concerned about Chemsdine Talbi's output?

Chems has done well, he works hard for the team. He works hard in and out of possession. So far he hasn’t got a goal or an assist but he is very well connected with the model. He is young, he needs time.

We have different options but at the same time, we have to support the players through different experiences. They need time. To be clinical in the box is the most difficult. They can’t be successful without support behind them.

13:40 BST

Football is complex. What we know is they are a good team with good players and a good coach. We have to control our own performance and if we are complacent, we will get punished.

13:39 BST

Robin Roefs - signing of the summer?

I hope others will be in this competition! I said after the game, we will need the goalkeeper at times to be involved. We need extra performance [level] to be competitive at this level, this is obvious, and Robin can do this.

13:37 BST

Pleased with how quickly the team has gelled?

I’m happy with the relationships they have. They are building a connection at the training ground and in the games.

The recruitment process was really efficient. They understand our game model, what we want to do together.

13:36 BST

Keep all three strikers happy?

I’m not sure they will be happy the full season, it’s not possible in football. But you need competition, you can’t have one striker. Three is the best number to have.

Wilson and Eliezer can play on both sides, as well. We will need them in scenarios, we need different options.

13:34 BST

Brobbey/Traore

They’ve had one more week with the squad now, to get to know our principles. This will be useful for us.

13:34 BST

Surprised by Villa's start?

I don’t know, confidence can be fragile for any team. But we know they have a strong team, well coached. It can change very quickly. I know it will happen. I don’t know when.

13:33 BST

Aston Villa

I don’t know if I’d say it’s the right time to play Villa. They are a strong team, they are a top-six team no doubt. We’ll have to play our best football, this is obvious. We can’t wait for gifts, it won’t happen.

13:31 BSTUpdated 13:32 BST

Bringing Geertruida on instead of Dan Neil last weekend?

Noah early in the game struggled with his knee and at the moment, the choice probably was to bring Dan on. But later in the game, for the final fight when they are going direct, a more defensive profile was the best solution. So this is why we chose Lutsharel.

13:30 BST

Trust in back four?

Absolutely. But also the whole squad, everyone has to defend. The mentality of the squad is really positive from that point of the view.

13:29 BST

Enzo update

Enzo, probably he is available. Dan, too. Luke O’Nien we have to wait one or two more weeks.

13:22 BST

We’ll be hearing from RLB very shortly - stay tuned!

10:36 BST

Sunderland v Aston Villa match officials

Sam Barrott has been named as the referee for the fixture and he will be assisted by Neil Davies and Nick Greenhalgh. Farai Hallam is on fourth official duties with Matt Donohue and Tim Robinson named as VAR and assistant VAR respectively.

10:35 BST

Sunderland v Aston Villa TV details

The fixture has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports as part of a Super Sunday double header with Arsenal v Manchester City. Coverage will get underway on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels at 1pm, an hour before kick off at the Stadium of Light.

10:34 BST

Is Enzo fit to return

Here’s what RLB said after the Crystal Palace draw last weekend:

It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see. He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It wasn't too bad.

Fans will be eager to here the latest this afternoon.

Enzo Le Fee placeholder image
Enzo Le Fee | Getty Images
10:30 BST

We’re expecting an update on Dan Ballard today, who Sunderland are hoping will be available this weekend.

Though whether he’ll be able to dislodge this pairing remains to be seen...

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
