Régis Le Bris issues live Sunderland team news updates and previews Aston Villa clash
Sunderland welcome Aston Villa to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon as they resume their Premier League campaign.
Régis Le Bris will be previewing the game at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, and you can follow all the updates in our live blog.
Régis Le Bris issues live Sunderland updates
Upcoming three fixtures
We have to maintain our learning process and the energy of the squad. It will be three different challenges and experiences.
So far I’m happy with the mindset of the squad.
Importance of substitutes
We can’t be competitive in this league with 11 players. It’s crucial to have this depth in the squad and they have to bring something new. They have to also keep the same level.
Concerned about Chemsdine Talbi's output?
Chems has done well, he works hard for the team. He works hard in and out of possession. So far he hasn’t got a goal or an assist but he is very well connected with the model. He is young, he needs time.
We have different options but at the same time, we have to support the players through different experiences. They need time. To be clinical in the box is the most difficult. They can’t be successful without support behind them.
Football is complex. What we know is they are a good team with good players and a good coach. We have to control our own performance and if we are complacent, we will get punished.
Robin Roefs - signing of the summer?
I hope others will be in this competition! I said after the game, we will need the goalkeeper at times to be involved. We need extra performance [level] to be competitive at this level, this is obvious, and Robin can do this.
Pleased with how quickly the team has gelled?
I’m happy with the relationships they have. They are building a connection at the training ground and in the games.
The recruitment process was really efficient. They understand our game model, what we want to do together.
Keep all three strikers happy?
I’m not sure they will be happy the full season, it’s not possible in football. But you need competition, you can’t have one striker. Three is the best number to have.
Wilson and Eliezer can play on both sides, as well. We will need them in scenarios, we need different options.
Brobbey/Traore
They’ve had one more week with the squad now, to get to know our principles. This will be useful for us.
Surprised by Villa's start?
I don’t know, confidence can be fragile for any team. But we know they have a strong team, well coached. It can change very quickly. I know it will happen. I don’t know when.
Aston Villa
I don’t know if I’d say it’s the right time to play Villa. They are a strong team, they are a top-six team no doubt. We’ll have to play our best football, this is obvious. We can’t wait for gifts, it won’t happen.
Bringing Geertruida on instead of Dan Neil last weekend?
Noah early in the game struggled with his knee and at the moment, the choice probably was to bring Dan on. But later in the game, for the final fight when they are going direct, a more defensive profile was the best solution. So this is why we chose Lutsharel.
Trust in back four?
Absolutely. But also the whole squad, everyone has to defend. The mentality of the squad is really positive from that point of the view.
Enzo update
Enzo, probably he is available. Dan, too. Luke O’Nien we have to wait one or two more weeks.
We’ll be hearing from RLB very shortly - stay tuned!
Sunderland v Aston Villa match officials
Sam Barrott has been named as the referee for the fixture and he will be assisted by Neil Davies and Nick Greenhalgh. Farai Hallam is on fourth official duties with Matt Donohue and Tim Robinson named as VAR and assistant VAR respectively.
Sunderland v Aston Villa TV details
The fixture has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports as part of a Super Sunday double header with Arsenal v Manchester City. Coverage will get underway on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels at 1pm, an hour before kick off at the Stadium of Light.
Is Enzo fit to return
Here’s what RLB said after the Crystal Palace draw last weekend:
It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see. He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It wasn't too bad.
Fans will be eager to here the latest this afternoon.
We’re expecting an update on Dan Ballard today, who Sunderland are hoping will be available this weekend.
Though whether he’ll be able to dislodge this pairing remains to be seen...