Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has issued an update ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that he expects both Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard to be available to face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Le Fée was a surprise absentee from last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, but Le Bris’s initial hope that it was only a minor knock has been proven to be correct. Ballard, meanwhile, is available for the first time since suffering a groin injury in the 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Luke O’Nien, however, needs another week to a fortnight before returning from a shoulder injury.

“Enzo I think will probably be available,” Le Bris said. “Dan should be available, as well. For Luke I think we need we need another week or two.”

Le Bris is unlikely to make significant changes to his side for Aston Villa’s visit despite Ballard’s return, with Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete both hugely impressive in the last two fixtures.

“I think the full squad did the business because we can't defend only four plus the goalkeeper,” Le Bris said.

“We need a full squad involved with the subs as well. I think the mentality of the squad is really positive from that point of view. We know that to be competitive in that league we have to defend together from the beginning until the end, the last second. It was the case so far.”

Régis Le Bris says squad depth will be key

Le Bris says the growing depth of his squad will be key moving forward. “We can't be competitive in this league with only 11 players, with the starters,” Le Bris said.

“So it's absolutely important to have this depth in the squad. And they have to bring something new, but at the same time, they have also to keep the same level. Defensively, for example, because when we are efficient, for example, it was the case at Crystal Palace, really efficient defensively, when a new player comes off the bench, he will bring something new, probably the energy, another style of play, maybe. But he has to sustain the level to help the squad to solve problems on the pitch.”

