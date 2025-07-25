Sunderland make their long-awaited return to the Premier League next month

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thing about soothsayers is that they’re all miserable sods. Take Nostradamus, for instance, very much the poster boy of prophetic ramblings; properly obsessed with war and natural disaster, never gave anybody the lottery numbers. Or Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic; reckoned the earth was going to be invaded by aliens, failed to forecast the Jaffa Cake McFlurry.

Frankly, I find all that pessimism a little dull. We all know the world is a pretty depressing place sometimes, I don’t need some big emo in a monk’s habit telling me things aren’t ever going to get any better. Which brings us, tangentially, to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, I was asked to pull out the proverbial tarot deck in an effort to cobble together some predictions for the coming season - a campaign during which the Black Cats will end a purgatorial eight-year absence from the Premier League.

Truthfully, the easiest thing to do - as Nostradamus would likely tell you himself if he hadn’t been dead 450 years - is to go glum. “Something something relegation battle”, “something something derby day defeat”, and so on and so forth... Even the most bullish of Mackems would have to concede that there is version of these next few months that ends quite drably.

But forget about that for now, because after everything that we have witnessed since the beginning of May - Dan Ballard’s header and that afternoon at Wembley and the subsequent influx of riotous transfer business and speculation - I’m not willing to stop dreaming just yet.

So, with that in mind, here are a few of my most optimistic, rose-tinted, pie-in-the-sky predictions for the 2025/26 campaign. Will they all come true? Almost certainly not. Would it be nice if they did? Abso-bloody-lutely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfers

As mentioned above, Kristjaan Speakman has already come tearing out of the blocks in the transfer market this summer like a greyhound in a cashmere quarter-zip, but there is still work to be done.

In an ideal world, Erik ten Hag - a man who is seemingly bidding for a spot in the pantheon of bald supervillains alongside the likes of Lex Luthor and The Hood from Thunderbirds - will eventually relent and allow a certain Granit Xhaka to live out his lifelong dream of visiting the National Glass Centre. The decision is not solely the Dutchman’s to make, of course, but he isn’t half complicating matters at the present moment in time with his public demands for fealty.

Presumably, Sunderland will have to bring in at least one, and perhaps even a dizzying two, centre-backs between now and the beginning of September as well, and to that end, how sweet would it be to see Jhon Lucumi and/or Bafode Diakite/Loic Bade/Charlie Cresswell (delete as applicable on any given day) emerging from the North Sea fret and marching up Roker Beach like a pair of ball-playing kaiju?

Elsewhere, another goalkeeper (preferably one who doesn’t have his head turned by either of those great sandy monoliths; Saudi Arabia and Bournemouth), a winger with an agent who isn’t intent on scuttling things at the eleventh hour, and maybe even a striker that none of us have either thought nor heard of, would all be very welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby days

The first matches that anybody of a red and white persuasion looked for when the Premier League unveiled their fixture list last month, Sunderland will play Newcastle United on December 13th and March 21st this season. Mark your diaries, if you haven’t already.

Are six points too much to ask for, even if the Magpies are left clinging to the memories of a beloved, absent Swede like some Saudi-owned Abba Voyage? Perhaps, but it is surely written in the stars above Wearside that Eliezer Mayenda - replete in his apparent disdain for a certain Geordie songsmith - will score a last minute winner in at least one Wear-Tyne Derby. That Randy Orton pose in front of the Gallowgate would reverberate through the ages.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Final league position

As alluded to above, the realist within cannot shake the feeling that even with more than £100 million worth of new talent in his squad, Regis Le Bris will still have a battle on his hands to keep Sunderland in the Premier League this season. Recent trends are stacked against them, and the chasm between the top flight and the Championship is, by all accounts, ever-widening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That being said, if everything clicks as it is supposed to, and if the right acquisitions are brought in over the coming weeks, then survival is absolutely a possibility. And if the Black Cats are to stay up, then the fantasist within begins to wonder how assured their act of escapology could be. Mid-table would be idyllic. An improbable European push would be beyond the realms of dreamland.

For the sake of my journalistic integrity, I need you to know that I don’t think it will happen, not even slightly. But for the sake of romance, I say keep dreaming of such impossible wonders until we are given a reason to stop.

Your next Sunderland read: Hearts boss sends 'proper game' message to Sunderland ahead of Craig Gordon testimonial