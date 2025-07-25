Sunderland step up their preparations for the Premier League season when they face Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.
The game will celebrate the career of former Black Cats goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who is starting his testimonial year at the club where he is revered for years of dedicated service. The match is also an important one as the Black Cats gear up for the new campaign, now just three weeks away.
Here, we take a look at how Le Bris will likely set up his team, and who will likely be involved in the squad...
1. GK - Simon Moore
Sunderland will be hopeful that Anthony Patterson can return from a minor injury to play in this game but at the moment, there looks to be a good chance that it is Moore that will continue. | Photo by Ian Horrocks.
2. RB - Trai Hume
Hume has been predictably very solid in pre-season so far and a threat going forward. At the moment, almost no doubt at all he'll start the season at right back and so will be getting some more good minutes under his belt here. | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Ballard is benefiting from a full pre-season and giving himself a very good chance of starting the season in the XI after performing so strongly in the play-offs. A position where Sunderland need to recruit further in the weeks ahead but Ballard will probably be in the team regardless. | Chris Fryatt
4. CB - Jenson Seelt
With Sunderland having a lot of defensive injuries at the moment, Seelt has been given a big chance to impress and he's taken it well. Excellent in both games out in Portugal, this is another big opportunity for him to prove he can be part of the Premier League squad this season. | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.