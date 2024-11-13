Sunderland duo could be handed unexpected route to World Cup 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Sunderland stars are hoping to shine on international duty over the next week.

Sunderland stars Dan Ballard and Trai Hume could take a significant step towards claiming a place at the World Cup Finals as they prepare for Northern Ireland’s latest Nations League fixtures over the next week.

Hume has established himself as a key player for the Black Cats and has played each and every minute of their 15 Championship fixtures so far this season as Regis Le Bris’ side have made their way to the top of the second tier table ahead of the final international break of the calendar year. Ballard’s involvement in the promotion push has been limited to just five appearances after the former Arsenal centre-back suffered an ankle injury he picked up in the defeat at Plymouth Argyle in September.

Despite not starting for Sunderland since that loss at Home Park and only making a late substitute appearance in Saturday’s draw with Coventry, Ballard was named alongside Black Cats’ team-mate Hume in the Northern Ireland squad for their Nations League fixtures with Belarus and Luxembourg. After collecting seven points from their first four games in the competition to sit on top of the League C Group Three table, Michael O’Neill’s side will be promoted into League B if they can secure maximum points from their final two games of the campaign over the next week. However, top spot in their current group would also put Northern Ireland in with a chance of landing a World Cup Finals 2026 qualifying play-off spot as one of the four best-ranked Nations League group winners. To further complicate matters, play-off spots will only be secured if other Nations League group winners qualify for World Cup through the normal qualification process.

There are at least eight Nations League group winners who will be ranked higher than Northern Ireland, although a number of these sides will expect to qualify. England, for example, will bank a play-off spot if they win their Nations League group but if the Three Lions qualify for the World Cup Finals - as they have done ten of the last 11 World Cups - that play-off spot will go to another team. That would then leave Ballard, Hume and their international team-mates to hope other Nations League group winners are able to perform well during their World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Both Hume and Ballard could be handed key roles in Northern Ireland’s defence for the crucial clashes with Belarus and Luxembourg - but manager O’Neill has suggested the main improvement he want to see from his players will come at the other end of the pitch.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s game, O’Neill said: “I still think the biggest area of the pitch we need to improve is in the final third. We demonstrated against Bulgaria what we are capable of, but you face different challenges in international football and prior to that we struggled to break down Belarus in the second half in Hungary and we might face that from the start of the game in Belfast. Those are all areas where I’d like to see the team improve. A lot of that is down to individual players – you look at the best teams and the attacking players they have that can make the difference at international level. We have to do it more as a collective. I’ve been pleased with Dion (Charles) performances and Jamie Reid’s performances, because it’s a big step from League One to come into international football and they’ve handled it well, but we have to continue to improve.”