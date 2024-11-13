Sunderland figure reveals 'significant' new off-field partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have agreed a new partnership with Thorn and Zumtobel

Sunderland have agreed a new partnership with lighting brands Thorn and Zumtobel, members of the Zumbotel Group, the club have confirmed.

The group oversaw the implementation of a comprehensive lighting upgrade at the Stadium of Light ahead of the current campaign, which is part of a widespread investment plan around the ground. The upgrade debuted during the recent home match against Derby County, and was followed by a similar display when Leeds United travelled to Wearside a few days later.

The scope of the lighting project extends beyond the stadium itself, however, encompassing the Academy of Light and the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground. Other noteworthy areas to benefit include the exterior canopy, public concourse area, and hospitality spaces, including Quinn’s Sports Bar, the Business Lounge, and the Montgomery Suite.

It is understood that the partnership will also look to enhance the club’s long-term sustainability goals, which include an ambition to become energy self-sufficient by 2028.

In a statement, Sunderland’s Chief Business Officer, David Bruce, said: “Our team are consistently looking to identify new ways to improve experiences for our supporters. In Thorn and Zumtobel we have a core partner who plays an integral role in bringing a new energy to match days at the Stadium of Light. The brand’s attention to detail and focus on quality, alongside our Head of Facilities, Chris Ferguson, and his team have resulted in a best-in-class offering for our fans. As a stadium, we pride ourselves in giving visitors the best possible experience, regardless of the occasion. These significant upgrades will enable us to do this across our multi-event calendar, including concerts and other sporting events, and allow us to be at the forefront of in-stadia engagement and experiences.”

Paul Kilburn, managing director at Thorn and Zumtobel, added: "We are honoured to be a lighting partner for Sunderland AFC, playing a pivotal role in illuminating several key areas. This collaboration reflects years of relationship-building and a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge lighting solutions.”