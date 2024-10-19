Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland winger has been playing for the U21s this term.

You’ve got to hand it to the Costa Rican media, they know how to spin a sensationalist yarn.

At the risk of breaking the fourth wall of the sportswriting industry, buzz words like “nightmare” and “ordeal” are always likely to shift newspapers and cultivate clicks - whether that be in San Jose or Sunderland - and to that end, there were plenty of raised eyebrows on Wearside last month when Futbol Centroamerica published a report portraying Jewison Bennette’s time at the Stadium of Light as some kind of Sisyphean hellscape.

“Look what they’re doing to our boy!”, the headline might as well have read, as the Spanish language outlet essentially presented Jewi with an ultimatum: “get out or get forgotten”. By contrast - and as you might expect - the view from the (Eppleton Colliery Welfare) ground is much less drastic, and much less dire. While it is true that Bennette has tumbled down the pecking order in recent times, and that he has been forced to subsist on a meagre diet of U21 scraps and scrapings, the message from those in the know on Wearside is one of patience and measured optimism.

Certainly, academy coach Graeme Murty speaks very highly of the young winger, and is always quick to praise his attitude and application. “He's great to work with”, the Black Cats chief said after a recent Premier League International Cup outing in which Bennette had two goals ruled out for offside. “He's never complaining. He's always open to listen.

“He's really disappointed that both goals were ruled off, because they could have been the critical moments in the game. We came out on the wrong side of them, but he had to keep going and he had to then restart himself, and actually get himself back into the game... Hats off to him because it's not easy, but he can be really, really happy with his day's work.”

I was at Eppleton that night to witness Bennette twice have his celebrations curtailed by the fluorescent flash of the linesman’s flag, and - shock horror - Murty’s assessment could hardly have been more spot on. To watch the Costa Rican bustle up and down the left flank this season is to see a player evidently committed to a cause. There are no visible signs of demotion-induced mental trauma, no jitters brought on by a nightmarish fall from grace. Instead, Bennette looks like what he is; an emerging starlet learning his trade in a foreign country, striving to improve so that he can one day make a consistent impact at a senior level.

One of the quirks of Sunderland’s much-heralded recruitment model, and the precociously young dressing room it has assembled, is that there is quite often a blurring of the lines between the first team and their U21 counterparts. You need only look at the likes of Tommy Watson or Zak Johnson to see how the two set-ups can bleed into each, and how it happens more frequently than it might at other clubs.

It can also lead to a distortion of expectations, however. It has become the norm to see teenage sensations like Chris Rigg or Jobe Bellingham dominate Championship matches, to watch Eliezer Mayenda lead the line with a maturity that belies his tender age, or to marvel as 21-year-old Romaine Mundle turns his full-back inside out for the umpteenth time on any given afternoon. But that doesn’t mean that every player will embark on such a prodigiously rapid trajectory, and Bennette has arguably become a victim of his own early success.

Because he arrived as a fully-fledged international, and because he was immediately catapulted into the first team picture at the Stadium of Light, to watch him mill about in the U21s is to be struck, initially, by a sense of regression. But the truth is that he is still only 20, still getting to grips with a new footballing culture, and ultimately, still growing.

It would be disingenuous to suggest that Bennette should immediately be reinstated into Regis Le Bris’ senior side; he has work to do - whether that be in his decision-making in the final third or his positional awareness when out of possession. But there is no escaping the fact that he is an obvious talent, and one who, with the proper nurturing, could establish himself as an asset for Sunderland.

Perhaps he needs more time. Perhaps he requires a loan spell to hone his wits and coax the very best out of him. Either way, nobody should be giving up on Jewi just yet.