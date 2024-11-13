Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the international break gets underway, focus has shifted temporarily away from Sunderland and their bid for Championship promotion, and towards the fortunes of those Black Cats players jetting off to represent their respective nations.

But just because Regis Le Bris’ side aren’t in action until November 23rd, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of Sunderland-related stories doing the rounds. With that in mind, we’ve gathered up a couple you might have missed below...

Cirkin tipped to sign new deal

Carlton Palmer has claimed that he “would be very, very surprised” if Dennis Cirkin doesn’t sign a new contract at Sunderland amid ongoing transfer speculation linking him with a move to Championship rivals Leeds United.

Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting that Daniel Farke’s side are eager to lure the left-back to Elland Road following his impressive start to the new season. For his part, Cirkin’s current contract on Wearside expires in 2026, potentially leaving the Black Cats with a difficult decision to make in the relatively near future.

But Palmer is convinced that not only will Cirkin not sign for Leeds, he will also pen a fresh deal at the Stadium of Light. Speaking to Football League World, he said: "I know that this has come about with the situation that his contract expires in 2026, and so that's alerting clubs to the fact he hasn't renewed his deal yet at Sunderland. He's been a standout performer for Sunderland this season, which inevitably leads to transfer talk. The ex-Tottenham man arrived at Sunderland in the 2021/22 season and was part of the team that gained promotion under Alex Neil, he played 34 games that season.

"And then after that, he's been limited with injuries, last season he only played eight games. But this season, he's played in every single league game so far and has been outstanding, his performance against Coventry City recently where he scored a brilliant solo effort reminded everyone of how good a player he is.

"There's one thing that's not going to happen, they're not going to sell him to Leeds United. That's for sure. Sunderland are top of the league and Leeds are vying to get promotion, he won't be sold and I would be very, very surprised if he doesn't commit his future to Sunderland in the coming weeks and months. Sunderland are flying at the moment and as they've stated, they're not looking to get rid of players, they're looking to add to the squad to increase their chances of getting promotion.”

Mendy shoulders blame

Elsewhere, former Sunderland transfer target Alexandre Mendy has delivered a blunt appraisal of his contribution, or lack thereof, to SM Caen’s recent 1-0 defeat at the hands of Metz. The striker was heavily linked with the Black Cats over the summer, and expressed on numerous occasions his desire to join Regis Le Bris’ side.

Instead, he has reintegrated himself into Caen’s squad, and has been in eye-catching form this season, registering seven goals and an assist in just 11 Ligue 2 outings so far. But the 30-year-old was guilty of misfiring against Metz on Saturday, with his side now sitting outside of the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

Speaking after the match, Mendy said: “Today, I cost the team at least one point. I think it was one of our best matches in terms of content. Usually, I need just half a chance, but tonight I had three real chances, even four, and couldn’t convert one. It’s frustrating. There’s no logic.”