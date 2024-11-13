Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland-related transfer news with two Black Cats players attracting interest from Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are the latest club to show interest in Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg, according to the latest reports.

Football Insider states that Crystal Palace have had scouts in attendance at a number of Sunderland games this season to watch the 17-year-old, who is already attracting major transfer interest domestically and abroad ahead of the January window.

Their article points out that while top-level clubs such as Real Madrid and Chelsea are showing an interest, Palace have a proven track record with players like Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Michael Olise, who have all flourished previously in the Premier League at Selhurst Park. Sunderland are thought to value Rigg at a figure of around £30million.

Crystal Palace also holds historic transfer interest in Rigg’s midfield colleague, Jobe Bellingham. Palace placed several bids for the former Birmingham City man last summer, which were rejected by the Black Cats. West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be keen on Jobe, who is rated at around £21million.

It feels highly unlikely, though, that Jobe will move anywhere this coming January with Sunderland doing so well in the league under Régis Le Bris. Indeed, the Black Cats fought off transfer interest from Crystal Palace last summer, with the player agreeing to a new contract at the Stadium of Light, which will run until 2028.

Like Jobe, Rigg signed a new deal at Sunderland last summer, which was his first professional contract and will run for another two-and-three-quarter seasons. Given the situations of both players, the Black Cats are not likely to be tempted into selling either during January and are well protected in the event of further interest.