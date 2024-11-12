Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of Sunderland players are jetting off on international duty this week.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may only be mid-November, but already Sunderland and their Championship rivals are preparing themselves for the third international break of the new campaign.

With just under one third of the season already in the books, the Black Cats currently lead the division after a stunning start to life under Regis Le Bris, and their early success is reflected in the fact that several of their brightest talents will be jetting off to represent their respective countries at various age levels over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who has received a call-up, and when will they be in action? We’ve taken a closer look at all of the details below...

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Dan Ballard and Trai Hume - Northern Ireland

The defensive duo will both take part in Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League double header against Belarus and Luxembourg over the coming week, who they will face on Friday and Monday night respectively. Positive results could see Michael O’Neill’s side secure top spot in their group.

Chris Mepham - Wales

A regular at the heart of Wales’ defence, the Sunderland loanee can move to within one cap of a half-century milestone if he features against both Turkey and Wales on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe Bellingham - England U21s

A call-up that is making headlines all over, Jobe Bellingham continues to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Jude, with a nod at U21s level for the Three Lions. The teenager has been in superb form for Sunderland this season, and will be hoping to get onto the pitch against either Spain on Friday, or the Netherlands on Monday.

Leo Hjelde - Norway U21s

Another U21s nod, this time for the rarely seen Hjelde. The defender will face Finland in a two-legged European Championship qualifier on Friday and Tuesday.

Milan Aleksic - Serbia U21s

The man who many Sunderland fans are crying out to see make his debut in red and white, Aleksic will once again represent Serbia at U21 level this break. Th 19-year-old will play just one fixture - a friendly against Turkey next Tuesday.

Ben Metcalf - Northern Ireland U19s

And finally, the young goalkeeper has received a call-up for Northern Ireland’s youth team. He and his teammates will face a busy schedule, coming up against Denmark, Israel, and Albania on Wednesday, Saturday, and the following Tuesday.