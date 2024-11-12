The former player, caretaker manager, ambassador and all round hero is 60 today.
1. Birthday tributes to Kevin Ball
Sixty today and a special ambassador for Sunderland over the years. | se
2. A hero to them all
Sunderland AFC donated two full sets of Sunderland football kit to Harraton School in 1992.
Here is school team captain Darren Young being carried shoulder-high by Don Goodman and Kevin Ball. | se
3. On the attack at Wembley
Bruce Grobbelaar punches a high ball clear of Kevin Ball and Gordon Armstrong in the 1992 FA Cup Final between Sunderland and Liverpool. | se
4. On the scoresheet
Kevin was the hero in the 1998 game at West Brom where he scored the winner in a 3-2 victory at The Hawthorns. | se
