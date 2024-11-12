Nine of the best pictures of Kevin Ball, as we celebrate the Sunderland legend's 60th birthday

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 15:37 BST

Happy birthday Kevin Ball. The Sunderland legend has reached a milestone day.

The former player, caretaker manager, ambassador and all round hero is 60 today.

We could hardly let the occasion pass without a salute to the SAFC star who graced Roker Park and the Stadium of Light.

Enjoy our Echo archive picture tribute to one of SAFC’s finest, from 1992 to 2017.

Sixty today and a special ambassador for Sunderland over the years.

1. Birthday tributes to Kevin Ball

Sixty today and a special ambassador for Sunderland over the years. | se

Photo Sales
Sunderland AFC donated two full sets of Sunderland football kit to Harraton School in 1992. Here is school team captain Darren Young being carried shoulder-high by Don Goodman and Kevin Ball.

2. A hero to them all

Sunderland AFC donated two full sets of Sunderland football kit to Harraton School in 1992. Here is school team captain Darren Young being carried shoulder-high by Don Goodman and Kevin Ball. | se

Photo Sales
Bruce Grobbelaar punches a high ball clear of Kevin Ball and Gordon Armstrong in the 1992 FA Cup Final between Sunderland and Liverpool.

3. On the attack at Wembley

Bruce Grobbelaar punches a high ball clear of Kevin Ball and Gordon Armstrong in the 1992 FA Cup Final between Sunderland and Liverpool. | se

Photo Sales
Kevin was the hero in the 1998 game at West Brom where he scored the winner in a 3-2 victory at The Hawthorns.

4. On the scoresheet

Kevin was the hero in the 1998 game at West Brom where he scored the winner in a 3-2 victory at The Hawthorns. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice