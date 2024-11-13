Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SAFC club captain Luke O’Nien has been visiting Sunderland Royal Hospital to officially open the new accommodation which will enable parents of premature babies to stay overnight and be close to their little ones.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accommodation is part of a £1m revamp of the hospital’s neonatal ward which provides care for babies who need specialist support.

Luke took a tour of the unit before officially opening the new rooms. The unit invited the Sunderland player to lead the celebrations as his own children were born at the hospital’s Maternity Department, which neighbours the neonatal area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke O'Nien helps cut the ribbon to the new accommodation. | STSFT

Luke said: “It was great to be able to visit the unit, meet the staff and see first-hand how babies who are premature or need extra help get the care they need.

“I know being a new parent is a really daunting time, so having those extra concerns must be a stressful time for them.”

Funding for the development has come from donations to the Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s official STS charity.

The new facilities include four ensuite rooms, one of which is accessible, and two family rooms so that a sibling can also stay overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accommodation also includes a kitchen and laundry room as well as the Lavender Room, which is a quiet space for private time.

The unit’s psychologist has a new room to use and there is a family room where parents can eat and relax.

Luke O'Nien is shown the new family room in the Neonatal Unit by Consultant Neonatalist Majd Abuarb and unit manager Emily Cameron. | STSFT

One of the cot spaces where babies are cared for has also been upgraded to help the team look after the infants. The unit has eight intensive care and high dependency cots and has space for nine other babies who need special care.

A woodland theme was chosen to decorate the unit, with all the changes the result of a co-produced plan which saw staff and parents work together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooms on the unit have been named Maple, Sycamore, Chestnut, Bluebell and Snowdrop following a vote, while the four bedrooms in Trust HQ have been titled Bramble, Fern, Honeysuckle and Primrose.

Luke added: "The team told me all about how the charity funds have helped make it a better place for them to work and for the families they support.

"The staff are doing a great job and the parents who are there with their little ones really are seeing the benefit of the new spaces, as well as the accommodation which must make a big difference when they need to stay nearby."

The Quiet Room which has been set up in the revamped Neonatal Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital. | STSFT

Ward manager Emily Cameron has worked alongside her team to get the accommodation ready for families and overseen the improvements to the unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We absolutely love the new look unit. It looks light and modern, the wall stickers make it less clinical and now it’s a fitting place for babies and families to be.

“It’s a much better use of our space when we’re caring for our babies and the team are really happy with how it all works. Families face a really stressful time when their newborns need our help and we want to make it as comfortable as possible for them on the unit.

“The huge change is the accommodation. We did have a couple of rooms within the unit before, but they weren’t fit for purpose and demand was really high. Parents could stay in a nearby hotel, but that wasn’t a great experience for them.

“Also, as a unit, we look after babies born after 26 weeks from across the North East, and parents want to be with their child as much as possible. Travelling is an extra worry for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know having mam and dad with our babies helps them in those early days and it means they’re involved in their care more closely too.

“We are so grateful to the charity for their support for this project and all the parents and team members who have played a part in making it all possible.”

Primary school teacher Izzy Logan knows from personal experience the difference the new accommodation will make for parents whose babies need additional care.

Geoff and Izzy Logan with their son Rory. | STSFT

She and husband Geoff welcomed their first born Rory in November last year (2023) at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital (NSEC) in Cramlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was born, Rory was struggling to breathe for himself, so he was transferred to the unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital. He spent seven days in its care and another three back at NSEC before he could head home.

Izzy, 32, and Geoff, 37, had to head home to rest and travel to and from the hospital - precious time they wanted to spend with their son.

Izzy said: “When they said Rory was unable to breathe for himself, I thought my worst nightmare had come true and I was about to lose my baby. It had been a pretty normal pregnancy up until that point so it came as quite a shock..

“They said Sunderland would be the best place for him, so they started to arrange a transfer. The team came in and it was like angels had arrived, they were so calm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really scary time for us, but they explained everything they were going to try and then wean him off so he could breathe for himself.

“It’s a world you never want to find yourself in when you need the help of a neonatal unit, but the care was wonderful, not just for Rory but for Geoff and me as well.

“It’s great to hear they have a new expressing room because I was trying to express and it wouldn’t work. It was a really hard thing to deal with. The hormones hadn’t started to come through and it was that moment where I was finally able to have skin-to-skin contact and hold him that made it happen.

“At the time, there wasn’t enough space for us to stay on the unit. That was a big thing for us because we live in Newcastle, it’s a half hour drive to get to and from Sunderland and it meant we had to leave him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every waking moment we had, we wanted to be with him, but we had to sleep. We know the new rooms will make such a huge difference to families.”

Now aged 11 months, Rory is thriving and Izzy has reunited with her old band to play a gig at the Cumberland Arms in Newcastle to raise money for the neonatal ward.

The gig is this Friday (November 15) and tickets can be bought via the Cumberland Arms website.