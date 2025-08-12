'No illusions' - Ex-Sunderland board member forecasts 'really tough' season

David Jones has been looking ahead to Sunderland’s long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland non-executive director David Jones has suggested that the club are in for a “really, really tough season”, even after an impressive summer of transfer business.

The Black Cats have already completed 10 signings this window, with an eleventh expected soon in the form of Paraguayan defender Omar Alderete. In particular, new additions like Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, and Simon Adingra look to have injected Regis Le Bris’ squad with an added measure of quality in key areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the new Premier League campaign set to get underway with a clash against West Ham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, Jones has admitted that the Black Cats, as well as fellow newly promoted sides Leeds United and Burnley, could be in for something of a reality check.

What has David Jones said about Sunderland’s survival hopes in the Premier League?

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Monday Night Football host Jones said: “I hope that Sunderland can buck the trend but I think you know it's clear that the three teams coming up - Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland - as a group together have it all to do, and I think it's fair to say that that Sunderland had more to do than the other two because you know they were 20-plus points ahead of them in the Championship last year.

“I think that I've loved seeing how aggressive Sunderland have been in terms of their recruitment this summer. There was a realisation that they had to play a bit of catch-up but I still think it's going to be a really, really tough season. I don't think anybody at the club is under any illusions.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about David Jones’ departure from Sunderland?

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Jones would be stepping down from his role at the Stadium of Light. Reflecting on his departure, Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “David’s counsel and support have been greatly appreciated throughout my time at the club. His contribution has been significant in our journey to the Premier League, and his passion for Sunderland AFC has been constant. He will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light, and on behalf of everyone at SAFC, I thank him for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Jones described the decision to step away as “agonising” but felt the timing was right following the club’s top-flight return: “It has been one of the great honours of my life to serve on the board of Sunderland AFC for so long. At such an exciting time, this has been an agonising decision, but after a summer of reflection, it feels like the right time to step away with the club’s journey back to the Premier League complete.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland set for transfer twist with mystery signing rumours and promotion winner links – reports