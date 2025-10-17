Sunderland host Wolves at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

Come quarter to two on Saturday afternoon, all eyes will be on the Stadium of Light as Regis Le Bris names his Sunderland side to face struggling Wolves.

The Black Cats will be looking to build on an eye-catching start to their Premier League campaign, and will no doubt have ear-marked a clash against the division’s bottom side on home soil as a potentially winnable fixture.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Le Bris will be without midfielder Noah Sadiki after the summer signing picked up an ankle issue during the international break while away with DR Congo. Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, the head coach said: “We’re hopeful that Noah can start, it’s possible. For Noah, we checked him yesterday and he seems okay. We’ll see after the training session today and tomorrow but we are positive. At the minute, he seems okay. He had this injury before so he knows how it can evolve and how serious it can be. At the moment he’s positive.”

In the event of Sadiki missing out, however, Le Bris could turn to last season’s promotion-winning captain Dan Neil, who has registered just one minute of Premier League football so far this season. Discussing the prospect of the academy graduate being handed his first start in the top flight, his boss said: “He [Neil] has been working hard, and I think if we need him, he will be ready. He showed that [in a behind-closed-doors friendly] against Livingston. It’s just a question of time and opportunities, but he is definitely an option for us."

What have Sunderland fans said about Dan Neil potentially starting against Wolves on Saturday?

But while Le Bris is convinced that Neil is ready to step up if needed, Sunderland’s fan base is seemingly much more split on the issue. Earlier this week, The Echo asked supporters, “Should Dan Neil start for Sunderland against Wolves?”, and the question generated a whole spectrum of responses.

There are those, for instance, who are seemingly dead set against Neil being handed any kind of prominent role in Le Bris’ plans moving forward. Laurie Reed replied: “No, not even sure he's good enough to warm the bench”, while Graeme Ferguson said: “Not if we want to win the game”.

Similarly, Arthur Taylor said: “Sorry, but Dan Neil is not good enough for Prem”, and Alan Thompson took a more lenient view, while still arguing that the top flight could prove a bridge too far for the midfielder, adding: “Would love to see him be able to make the step up but my head says he’s not got it in him unfortunately.”

Crucially, however, there has also been a huge outpouring of support for Neil, with many willing to put their faith in the man who skippered Sunderland to promotion last term. Brian Forrest, for example, said: “Honestly, some comments on here are amazingly negative. The lad can play football and that’s obvious cause the manager has stuck with him, and in my opinion, rightly so.”

Elsewhere, Andy Turnock said: “People having a go at Dan Neil, was captain and got us promoted last year... Have a word”. Stephen Mosey concurs, adding: “I think Dan Neil deserves his chance to prove himself. Really hope the lad proves his doubters wrong.”

Meanwhile, Nobby Ellis simply answered: “Yes, give the boy a chance”, while Niall McEntee put: “Why the hell not? Dan is well up for the challenge.” Likewise, Shaun Dixon argued: “This could be what he needs, more time on the ball in this league. He’s highly thought of for a reason, even if we cannot see it”.

Brad Jones was also quick to fire back at Neil’s detractors, writing: “These comments just shows how bad some of our fans are. Every player who got us promoted last season proved everyone wrong by getting us to the Prem! I’m confident that Dan Neil will be sound, and perhaps look better in the current squad. He deserves everyone’s backing to have a go at it, regardless for what he’s done for us!”

For his part, Rob Gilchrist is just eager for supporters to get behind Le Bris’ decision, whichever way the head coach decides to go. He said: “I do love how so many people are more educated in how to set a side up and are so deeply embedded in knowledge that they can identify the strengths and weaknesses of an individual player more than the head coach who, let's face it, hasn't got a great deal wrong so far.”

Perhaps Gary Nichol summed the whole debate up best, however, simply stating: “People are very split on this one”.