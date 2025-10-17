Sunderland face a crucial fixture in their bid to secure Premier League survival when they welcome Wolves to the Stadium of Light this weekend.
Régis Le Bris has some crucial decisions to make both with his starting XI and his bench - here’s what we think he might go with...
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Impressed again despite defeat at Man Utd and is quite simply one of the first names on the teamsheet right now. | Getty Images
2. RB - Trai Hume
Lutsharel Geertruida's strong performances from the bench in recent weeks show competition for places is growing but Le Bris values consistency in his defence in particular and with Hume a key part of the early season success, he appears likely to continue for now. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. CB - Nordi Mukiele
There is a strong case for bringing Dan Ballard back into the XI for this game but you just wonder whether being back on home turf, Le Bris will be reluctant to change formation or break up the impressive Mukiele-Alderete partnership. Mukiele's place is certain either way - he has been exceptional. | Nordi Mukiele by Chris Fryatt.
4. CB - Omar Alderete
Sunderland will have to make a late decision on Alderete after the defender experienced some muscle fatigue in Paraguay's friendly defeat to South Korea on Tuesday. The initial signs on his return were positive, and you'd think Sunderland will be very keen to play him if they can. | AFP via Getty Images