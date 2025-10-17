Nicky Summerbee has offered his thoughts on Sunderland’s recent recruitment drive.

Former Sunderland midfielder Nicky Summerbee has picked out Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs as two players who can prove “vitally important” to the Black Cats’ Premier League survival bid this season.

The pair were both brought in as part of Sunderland’s summer transfer spree, and have both caught the eye during their first few weeks on Wearside. For his part, Xhaka has been handed the captain’s armband, while Roefs has earned plenty of plaudits since taking over from Anthony Patterson as Regis Le Bris’ first choice goalkeeper.

And in an assessment of his old club’s recent recruitment drive, Summerbee has suggested that amongst the influx of fresh faces, Xhaka and Roefs in particular could be difference-makers in a looming battle to beat the drop.

What has Nicky Summerbee said about Sunderland pair Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs?

Speaking exclusively to the Sunderland Echo about Roefs, courtesy of Freebets.com the home of the best betting sites, Summerbee said: “Can I just say the amount of people have been talking about him [Roefs], as well? You know, that's vitally important, by the way. We had Tommy Sorenson when we were there and what a goalkeeper he was. Because let's face it, you're going to be under pressure an awful lot. So he's definitely a player there.”

Broadening his focus to Sunderland’s transfer business writ large, he continued: “But, you know, where we were fortunate when we went up is we had this guy who we paid £400,000 for called Kevin Phillips. When you've got your goals scored in a team, it's so vitally important. You've got to put the ball in the back of the net. You've got to win games of football.

“And I like the fact that you've got to have that little bit of experience in there as well. I think Xhaka is a really good signing - only because you have to have someone [with experience]. We had Quinny, we had Bally when he was there, and you've got to have that mixture of players that have been there and understand what it is, who lifts [the team]. You've got to be a certain level when you're on the training pitch. Can you imagine that, by the way? Xhaka and Bally in there, you know what I mean? They could kick a few... We need more legs, though! We need a bit of Alex Rae spraying them balls into the stands!

“But yeah, I'd definitely say the goalkeeper [has been a good signing]. And obviously, listen, they've got quality players and you can see that even more. It's very difficult to be in the Premier League. I remember when we went up... I never had so much confidence. And I think we were second or third in the league - things were going well. We went to Goodison Park, and it's the one of the only times I just felt, ‘Yeah, I belong here. I can really do something’. The confidence was massive. And we played at Goodison and we thought it was just a breeze. Well, we got absolutely battered 5-0. It can just turn like that.

“When you think you're confident, you think you've cracked it. You think, well, I'm a Premier League player. It can turn very quickly, and that was a big example. We were in the dressing room at the end; from having the highs of the confidence, having more than you could ever have, to thinking, ‘Where's it all gone wrong?’ So, I like the likes of Xhaka because it's what he brings to the team, and he's vitally important because of his know-how, what he's done as a player. He understands the league.”