Cuba Mitchell has left Sunderland and is now a free agent

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Cuba Mitchell has spoken of the “help” he received from first team talents like Luke O’Nien and Eliezer Mayenda during his time at the club.

The midfielder joined the Black Cats from Birmingham City in 2022, and featured at both U18 and U21 level before leaving the Academy of Light this summer. Despite having never made his senior debut, Mitchell did feature regularly for Graeme Murty’s U21s last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a free agent, Mitchell is currently on the hunt for a new club, but has taken the time to reflect fondly on his stint in the North East, and in particular, some of the connections he made with his senior teammates.

What has Cuba Mitchell said about his time at Sunderland?

Speaking to online outlet Mackem News, Mitchell said: “Not just the young lads, but the senior players have helped me. Jobe [Bellingham], I was with at Birmingham City, so we already knew each other. I felt like that made it more comfortable for us both being there.

“Mayenda, players like that, I talk to every day at the club, and they’re really supportive and give you any help they can. The senior players, we’ve got Luke O’Nien, who’s probably the nicest guy I’ve ever met. He’s a proper leader and he’d always help you with anything, so he’s probably the biggest support in the first team. It’s a really good group, there aren’t many who wouldn’t support and talk to you, they’re just the ones I would pick out.“

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Cuba Mitchell said about his future following his exit from Sunderland?

As part of his discussion with Mackem News, Mitchell also said: “It’s quiet at the moment [in the transfer window], but I’ve got opportunities that I want to take in pre-season. I was supposed to be going to Bangladesh in the last few weeks to play for them, but my registration was a couple of hours late, so I’ll have to wait until October.

“Obviously, that will open a lot more doors with the noise of being called up, which has probably put me in a better position. I’m definitely considering a move abroad, it’s just something I’m weighing up. It’s about finding the positives and negatives of any move, whether it’s finding a club in England and pushing on there, or maybe going abroad.

“Just have to look at it properly and see what suits me and is best for my pathway and my career. We’ll see what the future brings. The biggest thing is finding that pathway. I’m the kind of player who wants to get on the ball and play, keep the ball ticking. If I can find a club that supports that and brings young players in, that would be ideal.”