Ex-Sunderland midfielder Cuba Mitchell has left the club after a stint with the U21s

Former Sunderland academy talent Cuba Mitchell has revealed that he is “definitely considering” a move abroad after having departed the Black Cats this summer.

The teenage midfielder featured regularly for Graeme Murty’s U21s this season, but leaves Wearside without making his senior debut after it was confirmed that - alongside fellow prospects Ben Crompton, Caden Kelly, and Kelechi Chibueze - he will not be extending his stay at the Academy of Light.

And now Mitchell, who is expected to link up with Bangladesh’s international set-up later this year, has opened up on what his future may hold now that he is on the hunt for a new club.

What has Cuba Mitchell said about his future following his exit from Sunderland?

Speaking to online outlet Mackem News, Mitchell said: “It’s quiet at the moment [in the transfer window], but I’ve got opportunities that I want to take in pre-season. I was supposed to be going to Bangladesh in the last few weeks to play for them, but my registration was a couple of hours late, so I’ll have to wait until October.

“Obviously, that will open a lot more doors with the noise of being called up, which has probably put me in a better position. I’m definitely considering a move abroad, it’s just something I’m weighing up. It’s about finding the positives and negatives of any move, whether it’s finding a club in England and pushing on there, or maybe going abroad.

“Just have to look at it properly and see what suits me and is best for my pathway and my career. We’ll see what the future brings. The biggest thing is finding that pathway. I’m the kind of player who wants to get on the ball and play, keep the ball ticking. If I can find a club that supports that and brings young players in, that would be ideal.

“Just as an experience alone, playing for Bangladesh will be once in a lifetime. Not many players get to experience that opportunity, especially ones that haven’t got major minutes in the first team.

“I’ve already touched base with Hamza Choudhary and had a chat about the play-off final and the experience he’s had over there. The support has been crazy, so I’m just excited to get out there and play to see what doors open up from that alone.”

Mitchell signed for Sunderland from Birmingham City’s academy in 2022, and would make the step up from the Black Cats’ U18s to the U21s last year. Over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, he made seven appearances in the Premier League 2, registering one assist.