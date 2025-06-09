The departing Sunderland defender has hailed the club’s excellent support following his release at the Academy of Light

Departing Sunderland defender Ben Crompton has paid tribute to the club’s supporters and reflected on his three-year journey at the Stadium of Light, describing the experience as “life-changing”.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Black Cats from Shrewsbury Town in 2022, was among eight players released following the 2024-25 campaign. After the club confirmed his exit, fans took to social media with messages of support, something Crompton admits struck a chord.

“From my experience over the last three years, they're some of the best fans in the world,” Crompton exclusively told The Echo. “They’ve always been brilliant with me, whether it’s at games or on social media. It really does mean a lot, and I do see it. I do appreciate it.”

Crompton made one senior appearance for Sunderland, featured heavily in Graeme Murty’s U21s, and impressed during a loan spell with Tamworth, including a standout FA Cup performance against Premier League opposition. But more than the minutes on the pitch, it’s the personal growth he’ll remember most.

“I moved away when I was 18, and now at 21, Sunderland has helped make me into a man,” Crompton reflected following the news that he had been released by Sunderland following a threre-year stint at the Academy of Light. “It’s been my home for a big chunk of my life and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Despite the disappointment of being let go, Crompton is taking it all in his stride, and views the decision as a springboard rather than a setback. “I’m not the type to sit and sulk,” he added. “I see this as a massive opportunity. I’ve had a good season, proved what I can do, and I’m excited for the next chapter. I’ll always remember my time at Sunderland positively. It’s a special club with special people. I’ll never forget it.”

Sunderland announce pre-season plans ahead of 2025-26 campaign

Sunderland will return to the Algarve next month for their pre-season training camp, where they are set to play two fixtures against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.

The Black Cats unveiled their full pre-season schedule this afternoon as preparations ramp up for their long-awaited return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence. Things kick off with the now-traditional double-header against Gateshead and South Shields, with the squad split into two groups for the fixtures.

Following those games, Régis Le Bris’ side will travel to Portugal, rounding off the week with two matches at the Estádio Algarve. Sunderland will then head north to face Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle in a special testimonial for former goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The pre-season campaign continues with a trip to Hull City before a home clash against Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis at the Stadium of Light. The club also hopes to add a final warm-up fixture on the weekend of August 9-10, though that match remains subject to confirmation.

