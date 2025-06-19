Cuba Mitchell was released by Sunderland earlier in the summer

Former Sunderland midfielder Cuba Mitchell has revealed that he was told he would be leaving the club “just before” last month’s Championship play-off final.

The teenager is a now a free agent having been released by the Black Cats, and departs Wearside having never made his senior debut in red and white following a transfer from Birmingham City in 2022.

Nevertheless, Mitchell was a regular fixture in Graeme Murty’s U21s squad last season, and is expected to link up with the Bangladeshi national team later in the year. But before making the step up to international football, the starlet has opened up on the series of events that led to him parting company with Sunderland.

What has Cuba Mitchell said about his Sunderland exit?

Reflecting on his exit during an interview with online outlet Mackem News, Mitchell said: “I’m not sure really [why it didn’t work out at Sunderland]. When everyone else got the news that they were being released or retained, my decision was extended because at the start of the season, I fractured my foot and missed a chunk of the season. It got prolonged and pushed to the end of the season, then obviously, Sunderland got to the play-offs, and they got to the final. I got told that I’d been released just before the final.

“You do watch and want to be involved. I’ll still watch all the games and want them to win in the Premier League, for sure. For how much they’ve helped me and how long I’ve been there, I still love the club. I still wish them the best of luck.”

When asked if he believed his injury setback had played any part in Sunderland’s decision to release him, Mitchell added: “100 per cent. I was starting to get a good run of form, my first run of games. I think there are a lot of positives to take. You’re playing with the best players, not just in the under-21s but the U18s as well. The level of the academy, they compete with the top Premier League clubs in the PL2. The international cup, we played against Athletic Bilbao, and teams like that, and beat them.

“In terms of how my ability has improved, it has improved a lot since being there. Compared to being at Birmingham City, it was definitely a step up in terms of player quality. I’ve improved as much as I can under some great coaches, and I’ve put myself in a good position moving forward.“

