Sheffield United will face either Sunderland or Coventry City in this season’s Championship play-off final after their 6-0 aggregate win against Bristol City.

Sheffield United captain Jack Robinson believes his side have got ‘exactly what they want’ as they prepare to face Coventry City or Sunderland in the Championship play-off final later this month.

The Blades put one foot in the final when they claimed a 3-0 away win in the first leg of their semi-final with Bristol City and they completed the job by matching that scoreline at Bramall Lane on Monday night. Goals from Kieffer Moore, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare were enough to see off the Robins and allow Chris Wilder’s side to sit back and wait to discover their Wembley opponents ahead of a highly anticipated second leg at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Speaking after securing a play-off final place, Blades skipper Robinson pointed to one particular reason why his side can head to Wembley with confidence.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s unbelievable. We put on a really good performance again tonight. We knew it would be a tough game but as long as we turned up we knew we’d get the win and make it comfortable. The last thing you want to do is give them an early goal and let them get back into the game. We nullified them all game, I thought the lads were really, really good tonight defensively and clinical in the box.

“Going into the final with two clean sheets, that’s exactly what you want. You can’t say any more. I’m really proud of the lads tonight, they’ve done really well over the last two legs. There’s a lot of young boys in there and they’ve done really well tonight.

After spending a large proportion of the season in the Championship title race, the Blades had to contend third place as Burnley and Leeds United landed the two automatic promotion places. Despite conceding the club’s supporters would be disappointed at not landing a top two spot, Robinson is now anticipating a ‘great day out’ at Wembley and urged his team-mates to make sure they are physically and mentally ready for one last push for promotion.

He said: “I know they’re disappointed, 90 plus points again this season and not to go up automatic. It’s a great day out for the fans now at Wembley, it’s a great day out for our families and especially for the boys here. It’ll just be about training hard, keep yourself in shape, focus, keep the confidence and then straight down there to Wembley.”