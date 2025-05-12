Sunderland host Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-finals on Tuesday.

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has admitted that he and his squad are unsure what to expect from Sunderland when the two sides meet at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats are set to host their Championship rivals in a play-off semi-final second leg, and currently hold a narrow one-goal advantage after winning the reverse fixture 2-1 on Friday. Strikes from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda were enough to seal a victory at the CBS Arena, with Regis Le Bris’ team defending valiantly and hitting their opponents on the break.

But with a home crowd at their back and a precarious lead to hang on to, Lampard has conceded that he is uncertain as to how Sunderland will set themselves up on Wearside.

What has Frank Lampard said about Sunderland ahead of Tuesday’s Championship play-off semi-final?

Speaking in a press conference, the Coventry boss said: “We don’t know how the game will look. We don’t know that they’ll come and play at home as they play away. It could look completely different, so we have to be ready for lots of different things.”

Reflecting on his team’s style of play, he continued: “The reason they’ve got to where they are is because of the way we play, because of what they do individually within that collective. You saw the way we want to play. Sunderland came and respected us, to be fair, in the first game and got their result.

“We can see the way we want to play. We need to do a few details better, which we can explain to the players. Other than that, the message is to keep doing what we’ve been doing and trust themselves. It’s a game of football.”

Addressing Friday’s first leg defeat, he added: “Apart from the two goals, the rest of the game was pretty much ours to a big degree. We played pretty well, had a lot of the ball, created some chances and they defended really well, making it difficult for us.

“So I think some of the responsibility is on us to be a little bit more intent, a little bit more at the top end of the pitch where things didn’t fall for us. Maybe the result could have felt better. It’s the reality of playing football. The team comes, has a plan to defend very low and they negate a lot of spaces that you want.

“It’s normal, they’re entitled to try and do that against us. You don’t want to give them the counter-attack moment or the last goal. But I’m fine with it. It’s what it is now. We just have to prepare for the game in front of us, go and try and play like we did the other day without the little errors that we put in. Try not to do those and also a little bit more intent, like I talk about.”

