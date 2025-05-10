Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wilson Isidor made a crucial contribution as Sunderland returned to winning ways at Coventry City

Wilson Isidor has urged Sunderland fans to roar on their team at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Isidor's goal at the CBS Arena on Friday sent the Black Cats on their way to a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi final against Coventry City, but the striker said the players were well aware that they had achieved nothing yet.

"Today was a great game by the team, Coventry is a really good team," Isidor told safc.com

"You could feel from the first minute in the stadium that this was a play-off game with the fans, I just can't wait to start the second leg in our stadium in our fans.

"Even when we just came in for the warm up you could see how many fans there were, I can't wait to see our fans in play-off mode. That's what we said in the dressing room. I hope they're going to push us even from before the game [kicks off]. We're ready, we know what we have to achieve and we need them for that.

"We will train in the best way, keep our focus, recover physically and give everything we have to give on Tuesday. It's always great to win, we know it's a long time since Sunderland won here so we are pleased about that, but we also know that it means nothing yet and we have everything to do."

Régis Le Bris reacts as Wilson Isidor gets back on the Sunderland goal trail

Régis Le Bris had backed Wilson Isidor despite the striker going through a goal drought that ran back to February, and insisted afterwards that he had never lost faith in the 24-year-old.

"It's important and we have to believe in our players to support them because everyone, in sport, you can't maintain the same level all the time," he said.

"If you don't trust your players or support them when it's tough you will lose them.

"For me that wasn't the case, they worked well and can go through different periods. Today they were right on time."

