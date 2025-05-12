Sunderland and Coventry City discover potential Championship play-off final opponents

Sunderland face Coventry City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday night.

Sunderland now know who will provide their opposition in the Championship play-off final if the Black Cats can finish the job in Tuesday’s semi-final second leg against Coventry City.

Regis Le Bris’ men hold a slender advantage as they prepare to walk out at a sold-out Stadium of Light after Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor netted either side of an equaliser from the Sky Blues’ in-form midfielder Jack Rudoni. The two sides will head into the second leg on Wearside knowing they will now face Sheffield United in this season’s Championship play-off final after the Blades completed a comprehensive 6-0 aggregate win against Bristol City on Monday night.

Chris Wilder’s side were always strong favourites to progress after sealing a 3-0 away win in their first meeting with the Robins - and they produced a professional display to seal another trip to Wembley with a 3-0 victory on home soil. After keeping a lively City side at bay in the opening 15 minutes, the Blades took the lead three minutes before half-time with a header from Wales international Kieffer Moore before Gustavo Hamer doubled their advantage with a deflected effort on the other side of the interval.

Former Coventry midfielder Callum O’Hare added a third goal inside the final ten minutes to round off what had been a comprehensive win as the Blades sealed their place at Wembley - and they will discover who they will face at Wembley when Sunderland take on O’Hare’s old club at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland v Coventry?

When asked if his players had over-celebrated after Friday’s win, the Black Cats head coach said: “It wasn't the case for the players. I was really proud of this reaction because we didn't manage anything - it came from them. They were really aware that [the scoreline was] good stuff, but it doesn't mean the result is over. We need to finish the two legs and see at the end if we are the winners. In my mind we have to win this game, to start like the first game, with exactly the same mindset because in these events, unpredictability is everywhere and trying to protect something is not a good mindset."

What has Frank Lampard said about Sunderland v Coventry?

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Lampard said: “I think it’s exciting for the players, we could be on the beach now like some other teams, but we’re not, we’re in play-offs, we’re going to the Stadium of Light, a fantastic stadium with a really good fan base who are going to support their team, it’s why we play the game, you can’t always play in front of your home fans, our fans are amazing. To go into this environment tomorrow should be an absolute inspiration to our plays, to go and play in the right way and show what we can do on the pitch.”

When is this season’s Championship play-off final?

Sheffield United will face either Sunderland or Coventry City in this season’s Championship play-off final and that game will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 24. As it stands, there is no confirmed kick-off time. Last year’s final got underway at 3pm on a Sunday - but the play-off final kicked off at 4.45pm 12 months earlier.