‘Til The End - Sunderland AFC’s Championship play-off campaign takes over the city

The Championship play-offs have truly arrived on Wearside.

‘Til The End - that’s the message that is uniting an entire city behind Sunderland AFC ahead of the club’s play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City on Tuesday night (May 13).

Murals for Sunderland AFC's Championship play-off campaign have been popping up across the city. | Other 3rd Party

Sunderland go into the tie holding a narrow 2-1 led over Coventry following a first-leg victory at the CBS Arena on Friday evening (May 9) - with a place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley awaiting the winner.

Eagle-eyed supporters will have noticed the play-off hype taking over the city with Sunderland AFC’s ‘Til The End message being spread across it via posters.

The Black Cats face Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, May 13. | Other 3rd Party

Murals have been spotted next to St Mary’s Car Park and on buildings just across the other side of the Wearmouth Bridge - which will be full of Sunderland fans as they make their way across to the stadium on Tuesday evening.

The posters are being coupled with fan groups including A Love Supreme, Roker Report, and This is Wearside urging supports to turn the night into one to remember.

The groups have called for fans to show unity and colour from the minute the team bus arrives until the sound of the final whistle.

Kick-off on Tuesday is scheduled for 8pm, with the match expected to be played in front of a sell-out crowd.

