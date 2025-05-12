Sunderland have issued an update aead of the play-off semi-final second leg on Tuesday night

Sunderland are set to play in front of a packed Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, with just a small number of hospitality tickets remaining ahead of their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City.

The club confirmed on Sunday that tickets were limited, with just hospitality seats advertised, meaning that general admission tickets looked to have now sold out, meaning close to 46,000 supporters will back the Black Cats as they look to reach Wembley once again. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sunderland said: “Tickets are extremely limited for Tuesday's game, with more than 45,000 sold! Secure your seat now or explore our hospitality packages!”

It promises to be one of the most significant nights on Wearside in recent memory, with Sunderland holding a narrow 2-1 advantage after a dramatic first-leg victory at the CBS Arena on Saturday. A place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley awaits the winner over two legs, with either Sheffield United or Bristol City awaiting in the decider.

Fan groups including Roker Report, A Love Supreme, and This is Wearside have already urged supporters to turn the night into a spectacle, calling for a show of unity and colour from the moment the team bus arrives until the final whistle blows.

“Tuesday is more than a match — it’s a statement,” the coordinated message read. “From the moment the bus arrives to the final whistle, let’s make the Stadium of Light electric. Line the streets. Fill the stands. Wear your colours. Wave the flags. Bring the noise. This is our fortress. This is our time. Together, WEAR stronger. ’Til the end.”

Supporters plan to line the route to the stadium early on Tuesday evening to welcome the team bus in what is expected to be a vibrant show of unity and support, with flags, smoke, and chants anticipated to greet the players as they arrive.

Inside the ground, organisers are encouraging fans to arrive early, wear club colours, and help make the Stadium of Light an intimidating place for the visitors, echoing the atmosphere that inspired Sunderland to play-off success in 2022 and a shock semi-final run the following season.

Head coach Régis Le Bris has praised the Wearside fanbase since his arrival and will be counting on the crowd once again as his side looks to book a place at Wembley and keep their Premier League dream alive. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00pm on Tuesday night, with the match expected to draw a sell-out crowd.

Supporter Plans – Timings and Instructions:

6:10pm – Fans are asked to gather outside the North Stand at the Stadium of Light to await the arrival of the team bus.

6:20pm – Expected arrival of the Sunderland team bus. Supporters are encouraged to raise the noise, wave flags, and create a visual and vocal welcome.

Post-arrival – All fans are asked to head inside the stadium as early as possible to build the atmosphere in the stands before kick-off.

Throughout – Wear red and white, bring scarves, wave flags, and sing from first whistle to last.

