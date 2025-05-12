Sunderland face Coventry City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final second leg on Tuesday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has predicted a “spectacular” atmosphere at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening for the Black Cats’ Championship play-off semi-final second leg, but has urged his old club to be “careful” against Coventry City.

Regis Le Bris’ side head into the pivotal clash holding a one-goal advantage after strikes from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda sealed a 2-1 victory in the first leg at the CBS Arena on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as Sunderland gear up for a huge showdown on home soil, Poyet has offered up some timely advice for the Black Cats.

What has Gus Poyet said about Sunderland’s play-off hopes ahead of Coventry City clash?

Speaking to Mackem News, courtesy of BetBrain, Poyet said: “Be yourself. Play how we have played the whole year. Obviously, we had that really bad run of form at the end of the Championship. That scared me a little bit.

“So, yes, I was a little bit tense before the game [the first leg]. But I was delighted with the win because it was a bad run prior. It was a really bad run at the end of the season. But something needed to click, and they went, and they’ve done it. And now, it’s to be yourself.

“Like I said, be you. Don’t change anything. Play the game like we played the whole season. Do what you have to do. You know what you do best; that would be a good message to every player - [do] what you do best, and we’re going to be okay. The atmosphere is going to be spectacular. But, careful, eh? With Coventry, careful, eh? Because it’s a team that has improved a lot. So, we need to play the game properly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s first leg victory over Coventry City?

Reflecting on his side’s display at the CBS Arena, the Sunderland head coach said: "We were talking a lot about complacency, consistency, discipline, because young players before making mistakes can just be driven by the dynamic of the game, the score. Now the game is finished so I was really impressed again today.

"I was impressed by the level of maturity today. It was tough, it wasn't an easy game but they stayed connected and grounded in out principles. This was the main principle of our success today.

"The team spirit is a really strong quality of this team. I was surprised early in the season to see this behaviour because they want to defend their box, their goalkeeper and their goal. They stick together all the time. Even when it's tough you can feel this energy. In this period it's more about mindset than tactics and technical qualities. For sure, it helps. The mindset is so important."

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland issue 'limited' ticket sale update ahead of Coventry City clash at Stadium of Light