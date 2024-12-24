Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet is back in work after a spell out of the game.

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has landed an unexpected new job with South Korean outfit Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC.

The Uruguayan spent a year-and-a-half in the dugout at the Stadium of Light between 2013 and 2015, helping the Black Cats to avoid relegation from the Premier League, and guiding them to an EFL Cup final at Wembley. Since leaving Wearside, Poyet has taken a variety of management roles, and has spent time at the helm of AEK Athens, Real Betis, and Bordeaux, among others. Most recently, the 57-year-old took charge of the Greek national team, but left his position in March after two years.

On Tuesday, it was announced that his next endeavour will take him to the South Korean top flight to work with Jeonbuk, who were Asian Champions League winners in 2006 and 2016. The club narrowly avoided relegation from the K-League in a play-off earlier this month after finishing 10th last term. Poyet has worked in Asia before, having managed Chinese outfit Shanghai Greenland Shenhua between 2016 and 2017.

Addressing Poyet’s appointment, Jeonbuk general manager Lee Do-hyun said: “Choosing a head coach was not easy, as there were many outstanding candidates domestically and internationally. After much deliberation, we considered both the team’s current situation and long-term objectives. Poyet’s clear football vision and passion for the team left a strong impression, aligning with our club’s philosophy and vision.”

Poyet himself added: “Coaching in Asia and the K-League is a new challenge. I am determined to achieve success by working closely with the players and fans. I believe that communication and trust can surpass tactics and strategy in football. I will give my all to help Jeonbuk Hyundai reclaim its position as the best team in the K-League.”

Poyet is set to arrive in South Korea this weekend to inspect Jeonbuk’s facilities and hold an inaugural press conference. Preparations are also understood to be underway for the club’s first official event of the 2025 campaign - a training camp in Thailand scheduled to start on January 2nd.