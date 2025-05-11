Sunderland host Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in a massive play-off semi-final second-leg on Tuesday.

Sunderland return home with a great chance to make the Championship play-off final on Tuesday after beating Coventry City 2-1 in their own backyard last week.

Strikers Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda both ended their own respective goal droughts with brilliant finishes to give the Black Cats a first-leg advantage, the latter rounding Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson to win it in the 88th minute. Jack Rudoni cancelled out Isidor’s effort around 20 minutes earlier but an excellent away-day performance was deserving of a one-goal lead.

Isidor and Mayenda may have got the goals but those further back deserve just as much plaudits, if not more, with Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien leading a brilliant defensive effort as Sunderland absorbed pressure before pouncing on the counter. It remains to be seen how Tuesday’s second-leg at the Stadium of Light will play out but Regis Le Bris’ side have put themselves in an excellent position.

Sunderland had only lost once at home in the league before their end-of-season collapse, but Tuesday’s shift has given hope Le Bris’ side can put in a performance more reminiscent of those earlier months. And as preparations continue on both sides, the Sunderland Echo tasked Artificial Intelligence tool Grok with predicting how things will pan out at the Stadium of Light - and it appears to be good news for those up on Wearside.

AI predicts Sunderland vs Coventry as Opta backs Wembley trip for Black Cats

Grok said: “Given Sunderland's 2-1 lead from the first leg and the home advantage at the Stadium of Light, it seems likely that they will aim to protect their lead with a defensive strategy while looking for counter-attacking opportunities. Coventry, needing to win by at least two goals, will likely push forward aggressively, which could leave them vulnerable.

“Research suggests that Sunderland's strong defensive performance in the first leg, led by Dan Ballard, will help them hold firm. I predict Sunderland will win 1-0, with the goal possibly coming from Wilson Isidor or Eliezer Mayenda on a counter-attack, resulting in a 3-1 aggregate victory and progression to the final.”

That prediction also looks to have been backed up by statistical experts Opta, who have given Sunderland a 44.5 per cent chance of winning on Tuesday. They have given Coventry a 28.7 per cent chance of winning, which therefore means there is a 26.8 per cent chance of a draw which would send the Black Cats to Wembley.

With a 3-0 advantage to take home, Sheffield United are expected to get the better of Bristol City in the other semi-final on Monday and so the likelihood is Sunderland will face the Blades in a third-vs-fourth play-off final. Each side have taken one win each from their two regular-season meetings and another tight game would be expected, albeit this time with not so good reading for Wearsiders.

Grok said: “It seems likely that Sheffield United will win the Championship play-off final against Sunderland, potentially with a score of 2-1. Both teams have shown they can compete at a high level, but Sheffield United’s third-place finish and manager Chris Wilder’s experience give them a slight advantage. The game at Wembley on May 24, 2025, is expected to be tense, with both sides likely to create chances, but Sheffield United may just edge it due to their form and squad depth.”