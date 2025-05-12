Sunderland won the game 2-1 at the CBS Arena in front of a Labour MP in the away end against Coventry City

Labour MP Jonathan Reynolds was among the travelling Sunderland fans at the CBS Arena on Friday night, watching on as the Black Cats earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Coventry City in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Reynolds, the MP for Stalybridge and Hyde and currently serving as Secretary of State for Business and Trade, shared a photo from the away end on social media following the full-time whistle. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “One of the best games of my life!”

It was a dramatic evening in the Midlands, with Régis Le Bris’ side taking the lead through Wilson Isidor just after the hour mark. Coventry hit back quickly through Jack Rudoni, but Sunderland snatched victory late on after a costly defensive mistake allowed Eliezer Mayenda to pounce and seal the win. The result gives Sunderland a narrow advantage heading into the return leg at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, with a place at Wembley now within reach.

Reynolds, who hails from the North East and has long been a vocal Sunderland supporter, has held a number of senior roles within the Labour Party since being elected in 2010. Before entering Parliament, he studied politics and modern history at the University of Manchester. His current Cabinet role puts him at the heart of government as Labour’s lead on business and trade.

What did Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Le Bris admitted that he had been uncomfortable in the first half with Coventry’s dominance down their right flank but believed his half-time tweaks proved key.

“We did really well this season and of course, the last period was a little bit different but it was our plan to refresh our squad to create the condition to have the full squad available,” Le Bris said. You saw how important it was today, the energy and the commitment was there. You need this in play-off football.

“I was not really comfortable in the first half, they overloaded their right side and we were outnumbered. I think it was a little bit tough for us. We fixed the problem during the half-time tweak, so even if we conceded crosses and throw-ins in the second half, the balls we were recovering were different. They were better for us, and we felt it was possible to create the link to counter-attack. This was our game plan because we knew have those threats with our forwards. They can manage big spaces, and they showed that it was possible.

“It's tough to create this mindset to defend the box to be fair but it's a really strong quality of this team,” Le Bris added. “I was surprised early in the season to see this behaviour because they want to defend their box, their goalkeeper and their goal. They stick together all the time. Even when it's tough, you can feel this energy. In this period, it's more about mindset than tactics and technical qualities. For sure, it helps. The mindset is so important.

"We [have been] talking a lot about complacency, consistency, discipline, because young players, before making mistakes, can just be driven by the dynamic of the game, the score. Now the game is finished, so I was really impressed again today. I was impressed by the level of maturity today. It was tough, it wasn't an easy game, but they stayed connected and grounded in our principles. This was the main principle of our success today."