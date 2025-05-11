Sunderland fans reacted after the former midfielder delivered an in-depth interview with the club’s media team

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland playmaker Alex Pritchard has looked back fondly on his time on Wearside during a recent interview, but some fans reacted negatively to it.

The attacking midfielder made over 100 appearances for the Black Cats between 2021 and 2024, playing a key role in an eventful couple of seasons..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pritchard joined Sunderland following his departure from Huddersfield Town, stepping down to League One with one aim in mind: to help the club secure promotion back to the Championship. That goal was realised in 2022, when Sunderland triumphed in the League One play-offs – a campaign Pritchard remembers as one filled with character and late drama. “The League One play-off campaign was amazing,” he said. “That season, we scored a lot of late goals which showed the character in the group. We were inconsistent, but the only focus was getting over the line.”

For Pritchard, the supporters were just as crucial as the players. “They’re the heartbeat of the club. They’d had a lot of heartbreak in the past, so to do it for them was brilliant.” During an interview with the club, Pritchard points to the semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday as a turning point. “We took a 1-0 lead to Hillsborough – it should’ve been more, really – but Patrick’s late goal made it even sweeter.”

Then came Wembley, where Pritchard shone as Sunderland overcame Wycombe Wanderers to return to the second tier. “Everything clicked in the final. Embo’s early strike settled us, and when the second went in, we knew we’d done it. To win and get Man of the Match… It’s a memory that will never leave me.”

Remarkably, Sunderland then reached the Championship play-offs the very next season – an achievement few predicted. “We didn’t set any targets. We’d just come up from League One and no one expected it. But the first leg at the Stadium of Light against Luton – I’ve never heard noise like it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the journey ended in defeat at Kenilworth Road, Pritchard insists the campaign was a success. “Injuries caught up with us, but it was still a brilliant season. We had a great group, and some of those lads are still there now. I know they’ll give everything this time around.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Now playing in the Turkish Super Lig for Sivasspor, Pritchard remains full of praise for Sunderland and the impact the club had on his career. “My time at Sunderland was amazing, and I loved every minute. The people were brilliant to me as well.”

As Sunderland prepare for another huge night under the lights at the Stadium of Light in their play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry, Pritchard has no doubt about the role the fans will play. “Their home form has been brilliant all season, and I know they will leave everything out there and the supporters will get right behind them, as they always do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland fans react to Alex Pritchard’s interview

Sunderland fans were frustrated with Alex Pritchard when he left in January 2024, mainly because of the manner and timing of his departure. Pritchard had been offered a new deal by Sunderland but opted not to sign it, feeling that the deal wasn’t good enough, with the feeling from his camp that it was a token gesture. The attacking midfielder then ruled himself out of selection for a game against Stoke City before leaving the club permanently.

Gaz Johnson said: “Rather not listen to that after how he behaved at the end. Went well for him as well, didn't it?”

Chris Dunn: “My memory of him refusing to play will never leave me,” while Dom agreed, adding: “As if we gave him the platform, abandoned the club and the fans.”

Allan Davis said: “My memory of him is demanding a move and making himself unavailable on the day of a game.”