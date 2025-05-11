The former Sunderland head coach looks set to be handed the role on a permanent basis...

Former Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is said to have been offered the full-time head coach role at Belgian club Lommel SK, following a short-term stint with the side.

Johnson, who was in charge at the Stadium of Light from December 2020 to January 2022, guided Sunderland to EFL Trophy success and some of the groundwork for the club's eventual promotion under Alex Neil, though was sacked after a 6-0 drubbing away to Bolton Wanderers.

After leaving Wearside, he had a brief spell with Hibernian before heading to Belgium earlier this year to take temporary charge of Lommel. His recent work appears to have impressed figures within the City Football Group, which owns Lommel, with reports suggesting he could now be handed the position on a permanent basis.

Johnson has overseen a notable upturn in form at Lommel SK since taking charge earlier this year, and according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, the Belgian second-tier side have asked him to continue in the role beyond the current campaign.

Johnson also spent close to a year at the helm of Barnsley, where he laid the foundations for a successful campaign by guiding the team into promotion contention and securing a spot in the EFL Trophy final. However, he departed for Bristol City before the Reds went on to lift the silverware and secure their place in the Championship.

Ex-Sunderland player Paul Heckingbottom succeeded Johnson at Barnsley and completed the job. Meanwhile, Johnson went on to manage Bristol City for three years, followed by spells at Sunderland, Hibernian, and Fleetwood Town before being offered the chance to take charge in Belgium.