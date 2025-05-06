There should be little surprise over the news Sunderland will be backed by a sold-out away end when they face Coventry City in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Over 2,800 supporters will make their way to the Midlands as Regis Le Bris and his players look to move a step closer to ending the Black Cats’ eight-year absence from the Premier League. Their hosts have already confirmed Friday’s first leg is a complete sell-out as two of the best supported clubs in the second tier go head-to-head at the CBS Arena.

Sunderland supporters have stuck with their side throughout what has been a largely positive season - but how do the average attendances at the Stadium of Light compare to those at Coventry and others across the Championship?