How Sunderland and Coventry City attendances compare to Championship rivals ahead of play-offs - gallery

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 6th May 2025, 19:00 BST

How do Sunderland and Coventry City's attendances compare to their rivals across the Championship?

There should be little surprise over the news Sunderland will be backed by a sold-out away end when they face Coventry City in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Over 2,800 supporters will make their way to the Midlands as Regis Le Bris and his players look to move a step closer to ending the Black Cats’ eight-year absence from the Premier League. Their hosts have already confirmed Friday’s first leg is a complete sell-out as two of the best supported clubs in the second tier go head-to-head at the CBS Arena.

Sunderland supporters have stuck with their side throughout what has been a largely positive season - but how do the average attendances at the Stadium of Light compare to those at Coventry and others across the Championship?

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 238,802

1. Oxford United

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 238,802 | Getty Images

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 242,149

2. Luton Town

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 242,149 | Getty Images

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 296,520

3. Plymouth Argyle

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 296,520 | Getty Images

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 304,879

4. Millwall

Total attendance for 2024/25 season: 304,879 | Getty Images

